AG Schmitt Rejected DHSS Request to Defend COVID Orders

What is your reaction to the decision regarding the Biden Administration’s vaccine mandate?. It’s a big win. I mean, it’s a big win for, you know, hardworking Americans, those in the healthcare field that want to make their own decisions. And you know, and don’t want to be subjected to this egregious government overreach. The bottom line here is the federal government just simply doesn’t have any power in the Constitution or any statutory authority to force the vaccinations here. So this was a big win Missouri led this lawsuit. We’ve got two other lawsuits pending on the federal contractor mandate and the OSHA mandate, on the private employer mandate, there’s already been a victory there is that makes its way through the court. So we’re fighting back, and we’re pushing back. And to me, this is about who we are as a country, it’s about individual liberty. It’s about people being able to make these decisions. And we’re very pleased with the court’s ruling today.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO