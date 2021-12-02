ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AG Schmitt Rejected DHSS Request to Defend COVID Orders

By Tessa Weinberg
RFT (Riverfront Times)
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThis story was originally published by the Missouri Independent. Attorney General Eric Schmitt will not appeal a consequential court ruling that strips powers from local health departments, despite a request from Missouri’s state health director to do so. In an email to The Independent, Schmitt’s spokesman said the attorney...

What is your reaction to the decision regarding the Biden Administration’s vaccine mandate?. It’s a big win. I mean, it’s a big win for, you know, hardworking Americans, those in the healthcare field that want to make their own decisions. And you know, and don’t want to be subjected to this egregious government overreach. The bottom line here is the federal government just simply doesn’t have any power in the Constitution or any statutory authority to force the vaccinations here. So this was a big win Missouri led this lawsuit. We’ve got two other lawsuits pending on the federal contractor mandate and the OSHA mandate, on the private employer mandate, there’s already been a victory there is that makes its way through the court. So we’re fighting back, and we’re pushing back. And to me, this is about who we are as a country, it’s about individual liberty. It’s about people being able to make these decisions. And we’re very pleased with the court’s ruling today.
