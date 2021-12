Somehow, some way, by the grace of god and with special thanks — in my case anyway— to Pfizer, The Sopranos, edibles, and elastic-waisted pants, we have made it to the final month of this godforsaken year 2021. Yes, I’m terrified of the Supreme Court and the new variant, and also yes, I am sticking my head in the sand on both of those for a minute to just revel in the fact that we are all still getting out of bed every day, actually taking showers and getting dressed on some of those days, and going hard in the face of staggering adversity and uncertainty.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO