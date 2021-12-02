ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Prioritizing diversity, equity, and inclusion in real estate

By Gary Nelson
azbigmedia.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAs REALTORS, it is our duty to assist clients in making one of the biggest financial decisions of their lives: buying and selling a home. Our profession is built on connections, relationships and most importantly, people. With the important work we do reaching every region and individual in our communities, we...

azbigmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
bizneworleans.com

JEDCO, Jefferson Chamber to Host Discussion on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

AVONDALE, La. — Businesses and organizations across the country continue to re-examine their workplace policies and take important steps forward in their commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion. There has been a renewed movement to understand and develop strong, actionable strategies that will create safe, equitable working environments for all employees. JEDCO and the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce want to deepen conversations about race and inclusivity in the workplace as we head into the New Year.
AVONDALE, LA
azbigmedia.com

How Bryant Commercial Real Estate is a trailblazer in CRE

Above: The mother-daughter team of Adrienne and Jonvieve Bryant offer a personalized approach to tenant services. Real Estate | yesterday | Rebecca L. Rhoades. When Adrienne Bryant first entered the world of commercial real estate, she had to make ends meet on $25 commissions. She had recently moved to Phoenix from California’s Bay Area, where she sold homes, and was planning on continuing on the residential path until a friend recommended the commercial side of the industry.
PHOENIX, AZ
Central Michigan Life

Board of Trustees to discuss diversity, equity, inclusion among faculty ranks

Central Michigan University's Board of Trustees will meet on Dec. 1 and 2 for the public to join virtually. The agenda items include a presentation on the master capital plan updates from Vice President of Finances and Administrative Services Nick Long and Associate Vice President Jonathan Webb. Committees will be...
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diversity And Inclusion#Creating Opportunities#Realtors#Realtor#Nahrep
bostonrealestatetimes.com

Tanya Mitchell: Advancing Diversity and Equity in Boston’s Real Estate Ecosystem

Tanya Mitchell of The Davis Companies Receives the 2021 Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Leadership Award. BOSTON- In 2021, it has become increasingly urgent for every workplace to take a long look at the diversity, equity and inclusion activities of its business. Over and over, it has been shown that organizations that implement DEI initiatives create a workforce that are better decision-makers, more creative, and innovative, benefitting every aspect of the organization. A leader in one of Boston’s largest fully integrated real estate investment, development and management firms, Tanya Mitchell serves as Director of Human Resources and DEI Initiatives for The Davis Companies (TDC). In addition to her HR duties, she plays a leading role in advancing the firm’s Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) agenda.
BOSTON, MA
GlobeSt.com

Deadline Nears for National CRE Diversity & Inclusion Internship

The Dec. 1 deadline for applications to intern through the Project REAP (Real Estate Associate Program), is approaching. Project REAP advances diversity, equity and inclusion in the commercial real estate industry. The program reintroduces Open Access, REAP’s initiative to grow careers in community development finance.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
The Free Press - TFP

Former AmEx Executive Argues He Was Fired Being White: Mandate For Diversity, Equity, And Inclusion

Last week conservative commentator Matt Walsh provided a theory behind the left’s passion for “diversity, equity, and inclusion.”. “When we engage with these ideas like diversity and inclusion,” Walsh said on his podcast, “we [should not] make the mistake of accepting the premise that the left actually wants diversity and inclusion. … (A)ll of these words – diversity, inclusion, equity tolerance, et cetera – they are all code for get rid of white males.”
BUSINESS
Daily Gazette

Schenectady schools adopt new diversity, equity and inclusion policy

SCHENECTADY — Following two years of work, the Schenectady City School District’s Board of Education formally adopted a new inclusion policy this past week that seeks to eliminate barriers preventing students from receiving an equitable education. The Diversity, Equity and Inclusivity in Education Policy acknowledges some groups of students have...
SCHENECTADY, NY
bradley.edu

Bradley Hires Inaugural Vice President for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

After an extensive national search, Bradley University is pleased to announce Warren Anderson, Ed.D. as its inaugural vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion. Anderson will begin his role as Vice President at Bradley Jan. 31, 2022, and will oversee the development of the Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.
PEORIA, IL
benefitspro.com

Diversity & inclusion: 4 steps to drive concrete change

An effective diversity and inclusion (D&I) strategy is a necessity in today’s corporate environment. The importance of the matter has surged given the pivotal socio-economic events that occurred over the last 16+ months – and we can only expect the conversation to grow louder. Younger generations entering the workforce have made it especially clear that inclusive atmospheres are pivotal in choosing an employer, with 83% of Gen Z candidates stating that a company’s commitment to diversity and inclusion is a deciding factor.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
azbigmedia.com

5 most expensive cities in Arizona real estate market

If you have been watching the real estate market in Arizona, it is no surprise that we have seen a sharp increase in home prices for the past 20 months. One factor that home buyers are considering is the price per square footage. Even since last year, where the market had incredible growth, we are seeing a 20 to 30% price per square foot increase across the board.*
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

AZ BIG Podcast: Greg Hague of 72SOLD talks hot real estate market

The latest episode of the AZ Big Podcast with Michael & Amy has officially dropped. This episode’s guest is Arizona attorney, real estate authority and TV spokesperson Greg Hague, founder and CEO of 72SOLD. The AZ Big Podcast is sponsored by Burch & Cracchiolo, who have been proving for more...
ARIZONA STATE
retechnology.com

Friday Freebie: 60 Insights from Real Estate Professionals

Learning from your peers is one of the best ways to avoid professional mistakes--and to discover the tricks and shortcuts for doing your job better. We all want to work smarter, not harder, and taking advice from those who have been there before is one of the smartest strategies you can employ.
REAL ESTATE
azbigmedia.com

IREM Greater Phoenix announces 2022 leadership, board members

The Greater Phoenix Chapter of the Institute of Real Estate Management (IREM), an international community of real estate managers dedicated to ethical business practices, has announced its leadership and board members for 2022. Tyrel Williams, CPM, with ORION Investment Real Estate, will serve as president. The leadership team includes President-Elect...
REAL ESTATE
wvik.org

“Community and Connection” are Key to Overcoming Opioid Epidemic

Author Sam Quinones discusses his latest book, The Least of Us: True Tales of America and Hope in the Time of Fentanyl and Meth, and how seeds of hope are sprouting up across the land through innovative programs that are repairing people and communities. The key is reconnecting people at the local level and moving away from isolation.
PUBLIC HEALTH
azbigmedia.com

Demand fuels dynamic growth of multifamily market in Phoenix

The multifamily market weathered the pandemic much better than other commercial real estate sectors, according to report from Kidder Mathews. While rent growth fell below historical averages, average monthly rent collections remained above 93 percent every month last year according to the National Multi Housing Council Rent Payment Tracker and overall vacancy remained within historical norms. Facing a global pandemic and an unprecedented national economic shutdown, multifamily fundamentals impressed.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy