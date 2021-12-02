Prioritizing diversity, equity, and inclusion in real estate

Tanya Mitchell of The Davis Companies Receives the 2021 Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Leadership Award. BOSTON- In 2021, it has become increasingly urgent for every workplace to take a long look at the diversity, equity and inclusion activities of its business. Over and over, it has been shown that organizations that implement DEI initiatives create a workforce that are better decision-makers, more creative, and innovative, benefitting every aspect of the organization. A leader in one of Boston’s largest fully integrated real estate investment, development and management firms, Tanya Mitchell serves as Director of Human Resources and DEI Initiatives for The Davis Companies (TDC). In addition to her HR duties, she plays a leading role in advancing the firm’s Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) agenda.

BOSTON, MA ・ 9 DAYS AGO