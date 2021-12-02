ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everett City Council adopts 2022 operating budget

 4 days ago
EVERETT, Wash. – The Everett City Council Wednesday night unanimously approved Mayor Cassie Franklin’s proposed 2022 operating budget, totaling $446.5 million.

The 2022 budget continues to build on a foundation of quality-of-life priorities: housing; economic, workforce and cultural vitality; engaged and informed community; safe community; transportation and infrastructure; and responsive and responsible government.

Franklin highlighted several investments during her annual budget address to Council in late September, including funding to address key issues such as climate change, homelessness and equity, as well as investing in parks, the arts and economic recovery.

“I am thrilled to have passed this balanced budget, which sustains critical city services and programs, and also adds important new resources to help us address critical issues such as homelessness, public safety, resource conservation and equity,” said Mayor Cassie Franklin. “This budget also invests in our parks, arts and other programs that add to Everett’s incredible quality of life.”

The 2022 budget includes $4.3 million in investments for housing, including adding a new homelessness response coordinator who will develop and coordinate strategies to alleviate chronic homelessness in Everett, and supporting the addition of 40 more Pallet shelters in Everett. Council also approved an amendment to add eight new Everett Police Department positions funded by the COPS grant received this year to focus on community-oriented policing.

The 2022 budget also includes funding to update parks facilities, introduce new public art into the city, improve bicycle routes, and support local businesses to move Everett’s economy forward.

For the complete 2022 budget, visit everettwa.gov/finance.

