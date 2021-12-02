ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State University Center for Translational Antiviral Research reports a novel broad-spectrum antiviral drug class with activity against SARS-CoV-2

EurekAlert
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA—The COVID-19 pandemic and resurgence of infections by other respiratory RNA viruses such as respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in children has caused an urgent need for the development of orally available broad-spectrum antiviral therapeutics. In a study published online on Dec. 2 in Science, researchers in the Institute for...

www.eurekalert.org

