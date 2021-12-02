ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Impact of COVID-related state of emergency declarations on asthma exacerbations in children

Cover picture for the articleAn investigation into the impact of the 2020 state of emergency declarations on exacerbated bronchial asthma (*1) in children has been conducted in Kobe City, Hyogo Prefecture, Japan. The research group included Project Assistant Professor YAMAGUCHI Hiroshi and Professor NOZU Kandai of the Department of Pediatrics at Kobe University’s Graduate School...

Axios

NY declares state of emergency amid concerns over Omicron COVID variant

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday declared a state of emergency amid rising COVID-19 cases and the newly-identified Omicron variant of the virus. Driving the news: The declaration enables the state to acquire supplies to fight a potential surge in cases, increase hospital capacity and combat potential staff shortages, NBC's local affiliate reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Jewish Press

NY Gov. Hochul Declares State of Emergency as COVID-19 Cases Spike

New York Governor Kathy Hochul declared a “state of emergency” in the state this weekend as the number of coronavirus cases begins to spike and in anticipation of the possible emergence of the new “highly transmissible” COVID-19 B.1.1.529 variant, Omicron. Hochul said she made the move in order to boost...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medscape News

COVID-19 Vaccination for Children With Poorly-controlled Asthma

The current UK recommendation on COVID-19 vaccination for children aged 12-17 years should be expanded to include children in the five to 17 years age bracket who have been hospitalised with asthma or have been prescribed two or more courses of oral steroids for asthma within the past two years, according to the findings of a Scottish study published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shropshire Star

Children with badly controlled asthma at higher risk of Covid hospital admission

Around 1.1 million children in the UK are estimated to have asthma. Children with poorly controlled asthma are three to six times more likely to be admitted to hospital with coronavirus than those without the condition, new research suggests. Scientists suggest that five to 17-year-olds with poorly controlled asthma should...
KIDS
Daily Mail

Covid party kills one man and leaves several others in intensive care after Italians get together to spread coronavirus so they can acquire a 'green pass' without being vaccinated

At least one person has died and several others are in intensive care after attending 'coronavirus parties' in Italy in a deliberate attempt to catch the disease. A 55-year-old man died in Austria last week after being infected a 'corona-party' in the province of South Tyrol, northern Italy, health bosses have said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Complex

Study Shows Survivors of Severe COVID-19 Face Double the Chance of Dying in Following Year

New research indicates that survivors of severe cases of COVID-19 are more likely to die the next year when compared with uninfected people or those with mild cases. As the Guardian reported via a study published in Frontiers in Medicine, research shows those infected with severe cases of COVID-19 are prone to suffering long-term health issues. If hospitalized with COVID-19, individuals are twice as likely to die within the following 12 months than individuals who haven’t contracted the virus. Patients under 65 are at higher risk of dying one year on from infection, in particular.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EurekAlert

COVID-19-related respiratory failure: Why patients require prolonged ventilation

A joint press release by Charité, the HIRI, the MDC and the RWTH Aachen University Medical Center. The majority of patients with severe COVID-19 develop unusually pronounced scarring of the lungs. This was the conclusion of a study conducted by researchers from Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin, the Helmholtz Institute for RNA-based Infection Research (HIRI), the Max Delbrück Center for Molecular Medicine (MDC), the RWTH Aachen University Medical Center and the Robert Koch Institute. Writing in Cell*, the researchers report that macrophages – immune cells which engulf and digest foreign substances – play a central role in this regard. Some of the mechanisms involved in COVID-19-related respiratory failure resemble those seen in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a previously incurable disease which causes scarring of the lungs. Misguided wound healing responses resulting in scarring may explain why COVID-19 patients remain in respiratory failure for so long, and why they require prolonged extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) support.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IFLScience

People With Allergies Appear Less Likely To Develop COVID-19, Study Suggests

When hayfever season comes and your eyes water and nose runs, you can feel a small compensation for the suffering: There is a negative correlation between susceptibility to a range of allergies and the chance of catching COVID-19, at least in the UK population, according to one study. The reasons behind this result could turn out to be rather trivial, or tell us something important about the working of our immune systems that might help us combat allergies, infectious diseases, or both.
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This State Has The Most COVID-19 Deaths In America

Ironically, the nation which is considered the most medically advanced in the world has the highest number of both confirmed cases and deaths. The US count sits at just over 48 million cases, which is 18% of the world’s total. Deaths, at just over 777,000 are 15% of the world’s total. US numbers are also […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Dr Fauci says Covid hospitalizations are rising among fully vaccinated people who have not had a booster

The nation's top infectious disease expert says that COVID-19 hospitalizations are rising among people fully vaccinated who have not had booster shots. Dr Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said waning immunity from the initial shots is leading to a rise in severe cases among immunized Americans.
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

Omicron variant is sending unvaccinated children to the hospital, scientists say

The highly transmissible omicron variant is sending large numbers of unvaccinated children under 5 years old in South Africa to the hospital, The Daily Beast reports. Waasila Jassat, a South African government adviser, said that week-to-week cases show that hospitalization among children under 5 years old is second to those over 60 years old.
KIDS
MedicalXpress

Despite Omicron surge, S.Africa so far sees mild symptoms

Omicron is fueling a steep surge in infections in South Africa but relatively few people are being hospitalised, experts said Thursday, as patients so far reported mild symptoms. The country recorded 11,535 new cases Thursday, mostly in the epicenter Gauteng, the province home to the biggest city Johannesburg and the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
New York Post

Record COVID cases, deaths in heavily vaccinated South Korea

South Korea is reeling from a record number of COVID-19 cases and deaths, it was reported Saturday. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said that there were 5,352 new cases of COVID and 70 deaths over the past 24 hours, each a record high for the country in the nearly two-year-long outbreak.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EurekAlert

How has the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the diagnosis of new cancers?

Restrictions in access to care during the COVID-19 pandemic caused disruptions in the treatment of cancer and other conditions. A new study now indicates that the pandemic also likely caused new cancer diagnoses to be delayed, a situation that could lead to worse prognoses for patients. The findings are published by Wiley online in CANCER, a peer-reviewed journal of the American Cancer Society.
CANCER

