Impact of COVID-related state of emergency declarations on asthma exacerbations in children

A joint press release by Charité, the HIRI, the MDC and the RWTH Aachen University Medical Center. The majority of patients with severe COVID-19 develop unusually pronounced scarring of the lungs. This was the conclusion of a study conducted by researchers from Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin, the Helmholtz Institute for RNA-based Infection Research (HIRI), the Max Delbrück Center for Molecular Medicine (MDC), the RWTH Aachen University Medical Center and the Robert Koch Institute. Writing in Cell*, the researchers report that macrophages – immune cells which engulf and digest foreign substances – play a central role in this regard. Some of the mechanisms involved in COVID-19-related respiratory failure resemble those seen in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a previously incurable disease which causes scarring of the lungs. Misguided wound healing responses resulting in scarring may explain why COVID-19 patients remain in respiratory failure for so long, and why they require prolonged extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) support.

