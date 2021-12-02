ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teens, isolation and COVID

EurekAlert
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic have eased, and in-person school and social activities resume, renewed interaction with friends and classmates is widely seen as an emotional boost for most teenagers, a group that reported increased anxiety and depression during the period of isolation. But it may...

www.eurekalert.org

Union Democrat

People isolated by long COVID find hope and connection through social media

PHILADELPHIA -- As often as three times a day, Alexandra Hackett posts on her TikTok account, adding another video entry to her chronicle of a 20-month journey with long COVID-19. Some are wry, such as the one showing her haunted by a computer-animated ghost as a metaphor for symptoms that continue her suffering long after the initial illness. Others are fiery. She has no tolerance for COVID-19 deniers or anti-vaxxers, and readily responds to trollish comments. In a few, the really raw ones, the 44-year-old Philadelphia woman seems both anguished and exasperated by a condition that saps her energy, plagues her with inexplicable fevers, and so far evades science's efforts to understand or treat it.
INTERNET
EurekAlert

COVID-19-related respiratory failure: Why patients require prolonged ventilation

A joint press release by Charité, the HIRI, the MDC and the RWTH Aachen University Medical Center. The majority of patients with severe COVID-19 develop unusually pronounced scarring of the lungs. This was the conclusion of a study conducted by researchers from Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin, the Helmholtz Institute for RNA-based Infection Research (HIRI), the Max Delbrück Center for Molecular Medicine (MDC), the RWTH Aachen University Medical Center and the Robert Koch Institute. Writing in Cell*, the researchers report that macrophages – immune cells which engulf and digest foreign substances – play a central role in this regard. Some of the mechanisms involved in COVID-19-related respiratory failure resemble those seen in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a previously incurable disease which causes scarring of the lungs. Misguided wound healing responses resulting in scarring may explain why COVID-19 patients remain in respiratory failure for so long, and why they require prolonged extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) support.
PUBLIC HEALTH
VTDigger

Masks, not isolation

Pam Berenbaum says a broad mask mandate “will wear people down” and concludes that we high-risk people, because we are older or have disabilities or are Black, Indigenous or people of color, or living with dementia, or live in long-term care — we have to “be very selective about who (they) socialize with” and “limit eating in restaurants to when (they) can do it outdoors in the summer.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#On Children#Social Isolation#Depression
EurekAlert

Transgender people continue to face high burden of HIV worldwide

A new analysis highlights the prevalence of HIV among transgender individuals worldwide, and shows the need for continued prevention efforts for this population. Sarah Stutterheim and colleagues of Maastricht University in the Netherlands present these findings in the open-access journal PLOS ONE on December 1, 2021. Transgender individuals face an...
HEALTH
EatThis

Doctors Say "Do Not" Do This After Your COVID Booster

The arrival of COVID booster shots can give many of us peace of mind that our immune systems are bolstered against COVID-19 this winter. The colder months are a time when viruses of any kind spread more readily because more people gather indoors. But a booster shot isn't a license to be totally carefree. To ensure your booster shot's optimal effectiveness, these are five things you should never do after receiving a booster. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EurekAlert

MRI reveals altered brain structure in fetuses exposed to alcohol

CHICAGO – In the first MRI-based study to investigate pre-natal alcohol exposure, researchers found significant changes in the brain structure of fetuses exposed to alcohol compared to healthy controls. Results of the study are being presented today at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA). “Fetal...
SCIENCE
EurekAlert

Sing on: Certain face masks don't hinder vocalists #ASA181

SEATTLE, December 1, 2021 -- When singers generate beautiful notes, they can also release harmful particles like the coronavirus. Wearing a mask prevents virus transmission, but it also affects the sound. Thomas Moore, from Rollins College, will discuss his observations of a professional soprano singing with and without six types...
MUSIC
CBS Denver

As Winter Approaches, Seasonal Affective Disorder Is More Likely To Set In

(CBS4) – Seasonal affective disorder (SAD) is a type of depression that typically sets in this time of year. It’s characterized by its recurrent seasonal pattern, with symptoms lasting four to five months per year. Symptoms include low mood, low motivation, and a desire to isolate. “It really is a depression that meets all the signs and symptoms, but it has that seasonal course,” says Dr. Anat Geva, clinical psychologist with the HealthONE Behavioral Health and Wellness Center. “To be diagnosed with SAD, the person would need to have more of these depressive episodes happening during the winter for example, than...
MENTAL HEALTH
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hollywood Reporter

U.S. Surgeon General Responds to Matthew McConaughey’s Stance on Vaccinating Children Against COVID-19

Amid Matthew McConaughey weighing a run for governor of Texas, the actor has clarified part of his stance on mandatory vaccination, saying he “couldn’t mandate” it yet for young Americans. While appearing at The New York Times‘ DealBook summit on Tuesday, the Interstellar and Dallas Buyers Club actor reiterated his support on masking up during the pandemic, telling Andrew Ross Sorkin, “It’s not the vaccine. It’s a mask. No harm proven and we only prove that it can be healthy. It’s a small inconvenience for a possible long-term freedom.” He also confirmed that he and other adult members of his family, including...
PUBLIC HEALTH

