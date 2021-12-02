ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Immune imprinting’ by different SARS-CoV-2 spike sequences from variants and vaccines means we now have diverse patterns of protection against new variants

EurekAlert
 4 days ago

New research shows that the first SARS-CoV-2 spike protein a person encounters, be it by vaccination or infection, shapes their subsequent immune response against current and future variants. That is, it imparts different properties that have an impact on the immune system’s ability to protect against variants, and also affects the...

www.eurekalert.org

Related
tctmd.com

Questions Raised About Study Linking mRNA Vaccines to Increased ACS Risk

Helped along by a media appearance by controversial British cardiologist Aseem Malhotra, MD, an abstract presented as an ePoster at the virtual American Heart Association (AHA) 2021 Scientific Sessions last month has been embraced by some as evidence that the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines increase the risk of developing ACS over the next 5 years.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University College London#Sars#Immune Responses#Imperial College London#Ukri#Omicron
deseret.com

Expert reveals if three COVID-19 vaccine shots protect you from omicron

The former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration said there’s a good chance the COVID-19 vaccine booster shots will protect you from the omicron variant. Dr. Scott Gottlieb said on CBS’ “Face the Nation” that the COVID-19 vaccine developers have “a pretty good degree of confidence” that fully vaccinated people will be protected from the new variant of the coronavirus.
PHARMACEUTICALS
megadoctornews.com

The Newly Detected Omicron Variant of SARS-CoV-2 With Multiple Mutations

Sohail Rao, MD, MA, DPhil1, 2 and Manish Singh, MD, FACS3. The global and regional impact of SARS-CoV-2 pandemic continues to be a source of grave concern. While the availability of vaccines against the SARS-CoV-2 virus may have partially assuaged this anxiety in certain parts of the world, it remains a prevailing and unpretentious global public health crisis. The latter outcome is fueled by the convergence of several factors which include (but not limited to) the lack of availability of adequate number of vaccines; poor socio-economic conditions; vaccine hesitancy; and rampant proliferation of misinformation on the social media.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A single dose, BCG-adjuvanted COVID-19 vaccine provides sterilising immunity against SARS-CoV-2 infection

Global control of COVID-19 requires broadly accessible vaccines that are effective against SARS-CoV-2 variants. In this report, we exploit the immunostimulatory properties of bacille Calmette-GuÃ©rin (BCG), the existing tuberculosis vaccine, to deliver a vaccination regimen with potent SARS-CoV-2-specific protective immunity. Combination of BCG with a stabilised, trimeric form of SARS-CoV-2 spike antigen promoted rapid development of virus-specific IgG antibodies in the blood of vaccinated mice, that was further augmented by the addition of alum. This vaccine formulation, BCG:CoVac, induced high-titre SARS-CoV-2 neutralising antibodies (NAbs) and Th1-biased cytokine release by vaccine-specific T cells, which correlated with the early emergence of T follicular helper cells in local lymph nodes and heightened levels of antigen-specific plasma B cells after vaccination. Vaccination of K18-hACE2 mice with a single dose of BCG:CoVac almost completely abrogated disease after SARS-CoV-2 challenge, with minimal inflammation and no detectable virus in the lungs of infected animals. Boosting BCG:CoVac-primed mice with a heterologous vaccine further increased SARS-CoV-2-specific antibody responses, which effectively neutralised B.1.1.7 and B.1.351 SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern. These findings demonstrate the potential for BCG-based vaccination to protect against major SARS-CoV-2 variants circulating globally.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Cosmos

COVID Booster: HIV, variants and asthma

The science on the Omicron variant of COVID-19 is not going to be well understood for a few weeks at least, but a perspective in Nature makes one thing clear: even if this variant didn’t emerge in an HIV-positive person, the HIV/AIDS epidemic is the perfect breeding ground for new variants of COVID-19.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Recombinant protein subunit vaccine booster following two-dose inactivated vaccines dramatically enhanced anti-RBD responses and neutralizing titers against SARS-CoV-2 and Variants of Concern

As of October, 2021, SARS-CoV-2 has infected more than 230 million people; promoting roll-out vaccinations could help build herd immunity for the pandemic. However, the waning of antibody in magnitude and decreased protective efficacy in multiple types of vaccines have been reported. Along with the circulating variants to some degree escaping from immune response, these led to the argument of further booster vaccination in recipients who have previously received "priming" vaccination. Recent studies reported that a third homologous dose showed a satisfying safety profile and higher immune response, including BNT162b2 mRNA vaccine, CoronaVac inactivated vaccine and BBIBP-CorV vaccine.1,2,3 Additionally, heterologous prime-boost vaccination of ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 followed by BNT162b2 induced a higher neutralizing activity compared to two homologous doses of ChAdOx1 nCoV-19.4 Until now, the effect of heterologous vaccination of recombinant protein subunit vaccine primed with two doses of inactivated vaccines has not been evaluated, and data along this line could provide further evidence in establishing future global boosting strategies.
PHARMACEUTICALS
ScienceAlert

Molecule Derived From Poisonous Plant Blocks All SARS-CoV-2 Variants in Cell Cultures

The plant-based antiviral agent thapsigargin (TG), derived from a group of poisonous plants known as 'deadly carrots', appears to be effective against all variants of SARS-CoV-2 in the lab – and that includes the quick-spreading Delta variant. A previous study published in February demonstrated that TG can be effective against a host of viruses. Now, this latest work by the same research team confirms that the antiviral also isn't being outflanked as SARS-CoV-2 evolves. With the emergence of new variants an ongoing possibility, it's intriguing to observe the continuous efficacy of TG. In tests on cell cultures in the lab, doses of TG delivered...
SCIENCE
The Independent

How someone first encounters Covid ‘shapes their future immune response’

Whichever wave or variant caused an individual’s coronavirus infection shapes their response to subsequent infections, according to a new study.This is something called immune imprinting, and researchers found that people imprinted by the Alpha variant make different responses to the Delta variant.The scientists also found that imprinting differences were associated with different levels of waning immunity.In those vaccinated, but not previously infected, antibody protection against Delta waned to zero by week 21 after a second dose, according to the study published in the Science journal.But memory B cells, which also make up part of the immune system, persist, and boosters...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

ACE2-like carboxypeptidase B38-CAP protects from SARS-CoV-2-induced lung injury

Angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) is a receptor for cell entry of SARS-CoV-2, and recombinant soluble ACE2 protein inhibits SARS-CoV-2 infection as a decoy. ACE2 is a carboxypeptidase that degrades angiotensin II, thereby improving the pathologies of cardiovascular disease or acute lung injury. Here we show that B38-CAP, an ACE2-like enzyme, is protective against SARS-CoV-2-induced lung injury. Endogenous ACE2 expression is downregulated in the lungs of SARS-CoV-2-infected hamsters, leading to elevation of angiotensin II levels. Recombinant Spike also downregulates ACE2 expression and worsens the symptoms of acid-induced lung injury. B38-CAP does not neutralize cell entry of SARS-CoV-2. However, B38-CAP treatment improves the pathologies of Spike-augmented acid-induced lung injury. In SARS-CoV-2-infected hamsters or human ACE2 transgenic mice, B38-CAP significantly improves lung edema and pathologies of lung injury. These results provide the first in vivo evidence that increasing ACE2-like enzymatic activity is a potential therapeutic strategy to alleviate lung pathologies in COVID-19 patients.
SCIENCE
EurekAlert

Exposure to harmless coronaviruses boosts SARS-CoV-2 immunity

The population’s immunity to SARS-CoV-2, achieved either through infection or vaccination, is crucial to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic. A team of researchers led by the University of Zurich (UZH) has now discovered another component that contributes to SARS-CoV-2 immunity – previous antibody responses to other, harmless coronaviruses. “People who have had strong immune responses to other human coronaviruses also have some protection against SARS-CoV-2 infection,” says Alexandra Trkola, head of the Institute of Medical Virology at UZH.
SCIENCE
NIH Director's Blog

A COVID-19 peptide vaccine for the induction of SARS-CoV-2 T cell immunity

T cell immunity is central for the control of viral infections. CoVac-1 is a peptide-based vaccine candidate, composed of SARS-CoV-2 T cell epitopes derived from various viral proteins1,2, combined with the Toll-like receptor 1/2 agonist XS15 emulsified in Montanide ISA51 VG, aiming to induce profound SARS-CoV-2 T cell immunity to combat COVID-19. We conducted a phase I open-label trial, recruiting 36 participants aged 18 to 80 years, who received one single subcutaneous CoVac-1 vaccination. The primary endpoint was safety analysed until day 56. Immunogenicity in terms of CoVac-1-induced T-cell response was analysed as main secondary endpoint until day 28 and in the follow-up until month 3. No serious adverse events and no grade 4 adverse events were observed. Expected local granuloma formation was observed in all study subjects, while systemic reactogenicity was absent or mild. SARS-CoV-2-specific T cell responses targeting multiple vaccine peptides were induced in all study participants, mediated by multifunctional T-helper 1 CD4+ and CD8+ T cells. CoVac-1-induced interferon-γ T cell responses persisted in the follow-up analyses and surpassed those detected after SARS-CoV-2 infection as well as after vaccination with approved vaccines. Furthermore, vaccine-induced T- cell responses were unaffected by current SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern (VOC). Together, CoVac-1 showed a favourable safety profile and induced broad, potent and VOC-independent T- cell responses, supporting the presently ongoing evaluation in a phase II trial for patients with B cell/antibody deficiency.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Correlates of neutralizing/SARS-CoV-2-S1-binding antibody response with adverse effects and immune kinetics in BNT162b2-vaccinated individuals

While mRNA vaccines against SARS-CoV-2 are exceedingly effective in preventing symptomatic infection, their immune response features remain to be clarified. In the present prospective study, 225 healthy individuals in Japan, who received two BNT162b2 doses, were enrolled. Correlates of BNT162b2-elicited SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing activity (50% neutralization titer: NT50; assessed using infectious virions) with various determinants were examined and the potency of sera against variants of concerns was determined. Significant rise in NT50s was seen in sera on day 28 post-1st dose. A moderate inverse correlation was seen between NT50s and ages, but no correlation seen between NT50s and adverse effects. NT50s and SARS-CoV-2-S1-binding-IgG levels on day 28 post-1st dose and pain scores following the 2nd dose were greater in women than in men. The average half-life of NT50s was"‰~"‰68Â days, and 23.6% (49 out of 208 individuals) failed to show detectableÂ neutralizing activity on day 150. While sera from elite-responders (NT50s"‰>"‰1,500: the top 4% among the participants) potently to moderately blocked all variants of concerns examined, some sera with low NT50s failed to block the B.1.351-beta strain. Since BNT162b2-elicited immunity against SARS-CoV-2 is short, an additional vaccine or other protective measures are needed.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Protective mucosal immunity against SARS-CoV-2 after heterologous systemic prime-mucosal boost immunization

Several effective SARS-CoV-2 vaccines are currently in use, but effective boosters are needed to maintain or increase immunity due to waning responses and the emergence of novel variants. Here we report that intranasal vaccinations with adenovirus 5 and 19a vectored vaccines following a systemic plasmid DNA or mRNA priming result in systemic and mucosal immunity in mice. In contrast to two intramuscular applications of an mRNA vaccine, intranasal boosts with adenoviral vectors induce high levels of mucosal IgA and lung-resident memory T cells (TRM); mucosal neutralization of virus variants of concern is also enhanced. The mRNA prime provokes a comprehensive T cell response consisting of circulating and lung TRM after the boost, while the plasmid DNA prime induces mostly mucosal T cells. Concomitantly, the intranasal boost strategies lead to complete protection against a SARS-CoV-2 infection in mice. Our data thus suggest that mucosal booster immunizations after mRNA priming is a promising approach to establish mucosal immunity in addition to systemic responses.
SCIENCE

