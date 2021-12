Aerospace continues its ascent as one of the top industries in the state of Oklahoma, adding more companies and more jobs to this extremely important ecosystem that has quickly become the state’s second largest industry behind energy. We know through a study conducted by the Greater Oklahoma City Chamber earlier this year, the industry added 55 new aerospace entities since 2015 in the Oklahoma City region alone and with it, more than 6,600 workers.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO