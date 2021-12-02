College students in declining mental, physical health one year into COVID-19, study shows

One good thing that has been brought to the light since COVID-19 started is the need for more support towards mental health for youth across the United States. Before 2020 mental health was promoted across the country as something everyone should feel comfortable to discuss but unfortunately it is was still seen as a don’t ask don’t tell situation. COVID however changed this in the blink of an eye and has made the topic go full boom across the country. This past year and a half children and teenagers everywhere were stuck inside because everywhere they looked they were told they might die or possibly hurt someone else by going out. The media even went as far as saying they could be putting their own families at possible risk of death by going out in public if they caught COVID.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 11 DAYS AGO