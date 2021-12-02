ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

College students in declining mental, physical health one year into COVID-19, study shows

Following research about college students from before COVID-19 with a survey at the pandemic’s Year I mark, an international team of scientists detected no improvement in the students' mental well-being even after the introduction of vaccines and the easing of social distancing methods, let alone a return to campuses in many...

Study finds psychedelic microdosing improves mental health

An international study led by UBC Okanagan researchers suggests repeated use of small doses of psychedelics such as psilocybin or LSD can be a valuable tool for those struggling with anxiety and depression. The study, recently published in Nature: Scientific Reports, demonstrated fewer symptoms of anxiety and depression, and greater...
MENTAL HEALTH
Mental health, substance abuse services expand due to the COVID-19 pandemic

With an increasing number of people seeking mental health support throughout the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, University Health Services and various other mental health facilities in the city of Berkeley have expanded their services to accommodate more clients. Many individuals have turned to alcohol and other substances to cope...
BERKELEY, CA
Hartnell College informs students of Covid-19 vaccination deadline

SALINAS VALLEY — Hartnell College has informed current students that they will need to show proof of full vaccination for Covid-19 by Dec. 10 in order to remain enrolled for the Spring 2022 semester. After that date, students will have to provide vaccine documentation before completing their enrollment. The college...
SALINAS, CA
Study Shows Survivors of Severe COVID-19 Face Double the Chance of Dying in Following Year

New research indicates that survivors of severe cases of COVID-19 are more likely to die the next year when compared with uninfected people or those with mild cases. As the Guardian reported via a study published in Frontiers in Medicine, research shows those infected with severe cases of COVID-19 are prone to suffering long-term health issues. If hospitalized with COVID-19, individuals are twice as likely to die within the following 12 months than individuals who haven’t contracted the virus. Patients under 65 are at higher risk of dying one year on from infection, in particular.
PUBLIC HEALTH
State
Pennsylvania State
Studies show students’ well-being continues to be impacted by COVID-19

UC Davis-led surveys and undergraduates’ experiences give insight into students’ mental health challenges throughout the pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic has affected many people’s stress levels, but even as the world transitions back to life in person, the additional stress of the pandemic — and associated burnout that many have felt — remains prevalent.
DAVIS, CA
Mental health of Italian health care workers during COVID-19

What The Study Did: This study of 2,800 health care workers in Italy finds that symptoms of depression, anxiety and posttraumatic stress have decreased 14 months after the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Authors: Rodolfo Rossi, M.D., of the University of Rome Tor Vergata, is the corresponding author. To access...
MENTAL HEALTH
Studies show mental health can worsen during the holiday season

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A National Alliance of Mental Illness study showed that 64% of people with some sort of mental illness said their conditions get worse during the holiday season. Pamela Mairs, a licensed psychologist, said the COVID-19 pandemic alone has brought out a lot of mental health illnesses to...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Latinos in United States feeling impact of pandemic on mental, physical health

The pandemic has taken a heavy toll on the mental and physical health all Americans, but some groups and geographic areas have felt the impact more severely than others. The MRKT, a multicultural marketing and communications firm, and mitú InTell, its research division, recently surveyed 1,000 U.S. Hispanics across a number of demographic segments about their attitudes, perceptions and behaviors relative to the broader topic of health and wellness.
MENTAL HEALTH
The impact of lockdown stress and loneliness during the COVID-19 pandemic on mental health among university students in Germany

The COVID-19 pandemic led to a shutdown of universities in Germany. In a longitudinal design, we compared mental health (depression, anxiety, somatic complaints) of university students in Germany before (June to August 2019) and in the course of the COVID-19 pandemic (June 2020) and determined the impact of pandemic-related stress and loneliness on students' mental health in self-report online surveys. We investigated 443 participants (mean age 22.8Â years), among them 77% female, and 10.4% medical students. A small increase of depression mean scores was observed (F(1,420)"‰="‰5.21; p"‰="‰.023), anxiety and somatic complaints have not significantly changed. There was a medium increase in loneliness from pre-pandemic scores to the pandemic situation (F(1,423)"‰="‰30.56; p"‰<"‰.001). Analyzed with regression analyses, current loneliness and pre-pandemic distress represented the strongest associations with mental health during the pandemic. Additionally, health-related concerns during the pandemic were associated with symptoms of depression [b"‰="‰0.21; 95%CI(0.08; 0.34); t"‰="‰3.12; p"‰="‰.002], anxiety [b"‰="‰0.07; 95%CI(0.01; 0.12); t"‰="‰2.50; p"‰="‰.013], somatic complaints [b"‰="‰0.33; 95%CI(0.18; 0.47); t"‰="‰4.49; p"‰<"‰.001], and loneliness [b"‰="‰0.10; 95%CI(0.03; 0.17); t"‰="‰2.74; p"‰="‰.006]. Social stress due to the pandemic situation was associated with loneliness [b"‰="‰0.38; 95%CI(0.32; 0.45); t"‰="‰11.75; p"‰<"‰.001]. The results imply that university students represent a risk group for psychosocial long-term ramifications of the pandemic.
MENTAL HEALTH
Protecting your mental & physical health during the holidays

IDAHO — The holiday season is in full swing, and while it's a joyful time for many, there are those who experience feelings of stress, anxiety, and even depression. Thanks to the pandemic, the majority of people spent last year in their own homes instead of with family or friends. Now, as Americans get their COVID-19 vaccine, they're making holiday plans once again.
IDAHO STATE
Depression: Rates among students increased during Covid-19, study suggests

Rates of depression among students have increased since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, new research suggests. That is a key finding from a cross-border study of students from Ulster University (UU) and the Letterkenny Institute of Technology (LIT). "In particular, the large increase in students with depression is a...
MENTAL HEALTH
7NEWS Health Matters: Physical movements for mental health

School districts across the country are adjusting academic schedules by adding mental health days for students and staff. 7NEWS On Your Side spoke with an expert about how to use the extra time to work on personal wellness. Taking care of your mental health often starts with physical movement. Certified...
MENTAL HEALTH
COVID-19 Health Initiatives Contributed to Decline in Conjunctivitis

Social distancing and other control measures have resulted in a lower incidence of conjunctivitis. Click image to enlarge. Online surveillance has been conducted to pinpoint Google search trends in early detection of conjunctivitis outbreaks, but the restrictions implemented at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic may have altered the dynamics of conjunctivitis. In a recent study, researchers evaluated whether internet search interest and emergency department visits for conjunctivitis were associated with public health interventions adopted during the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Epic-generated sepsis alerts increased during COVID-19, study shows

A research letter published in the Journal of the American Medical Association Network Open this week examined the number of alerts generated by the Epic Sepsis Model at 24 hospitals before and during the COVID-19 pandemic. Researchers from the University of Michigan Medical School and Washington University School of Medicine...
PUBLIC HEALTH
After Vaccines & Easing of Lockdowns, College Students' Mental Health Still Poor

College students are not bouncing back from the changes brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, a troubling new study finds. Researchers were surprised to find that one year after the start of the pandemic, college students were still less active and more at risk for depression even as social restrictions were lifted and many were vaccinated.
MENTAL HEALTH
Letter to the Editor: COVID-19 and youth mental health

One good thing that has been brought to the light since COVID-19 started is the need for more support towards mental health for youth across the United States. Before 2020 mental health was promoted across the country as something everyone should feel comfortable to discuss but unfortunately it is was still seen as a don’t ask don’t tell situation. COVID however changed this in the blink of an eye and has made the topic go full boom across the country. This past year and a half children and teenagers everywhere were stuck inside because everywhere they looked they were told they might die or possibly hurt someone else by going out. The media even went as far as saying they could be putting their own families at possible risk of death by going out in public if they caught COVID.
MENTAL HEALTH
Study shows how machine learning could improve COVID-19 predictive models

PROVIDENCE, R.I. [Brown University] — Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, case rates have ebbed and flowed in ways that have been hard for epidemiological models to predict. A new study by mathematicians from Brown University uses an advanced machine learning technique to explore the strengths and weaknesses of commonly used models, and suggests ways of making them more predictive.
PROVIDENCE, RI

