Kalen DeBoer's offense: Like Josh Heupel, DeBoer brings attacking style to Power Five as a head coach

Milbank, South Dakota native Kalen DeBoer was hired and introduced as Washington’s head coach on Tuesday.

He comes to Washington after serving as Fresno State’s head coach from 2020-21, compiling a 12-6 record. DeBoer served as Indiana’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2019. He did not coach for the Hoosiers in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl against Tennessee as he departed for Fresno State.

DeBoer served as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Eastern Michigan from 2014-16 under head coach Chris Creighton.

Creighton and DeBoer run various similar concepts as Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel, a South Dakota native, utilizing H-backs and motion.

Creighton hired Brandon Blaney as Eastern Michigan’s tight ends coach in 2020 and is co-offensive running game coordinator, while overseeing tight ends, in 2021. Blaney served as a graduate assistant working with the offensive line at Oklahoma when Heupel was the Sooners’ starting quarterback.

DeBoer also served as a head coach at NAIA Sioux Falls, compiling a 67-3 record and winning three national championships from 2005-09.

Like Heupel, DeBoer brings an attacking offense to the Power Five level as a head coach. DeBoer will mix tempo, utilize H-backs and run mesh in timely situations. He will also go under center and feature motion to set up strategic run or pass plays.

Against Oregon this season, DeBoer showcased the following sets and motion.

10-personnel, pistol

Shotgun 11-personnel, X sweep motion

11-personnel, 3-man surface set

10-personnel, 3×1 set, running back draw

Empty

One back, 11-personnel, X motion, play-action

11-personnel, X-motion, running back draw

11 personnel, 3-man surface, motion from the Y, fake hand off and fake sweep, pass to the running back in the flat

10-personnel, shotgun, 2×2 set

Empty with an H-back, slot near the line

20-personnel, one back, one H-back, 2×1 set, running back draw

10-personnel, under center, H-back, X near the line, Z in motion, outside zone run

Pistol, 11-personnel with an H-back

Below are various plays of DeBoer over the years running mesh and motion.

2021 at UCLA (mesh)

2021 at UCLA (motion)

2021 at Oregon (mesh)

2021 at Oregon (motion)

2021 at Oregon (motion)

2021 at Oregon (motion)

2021 at Oregon (motion)

2021 at Oregon (motion)

2019 at Michigan State (mesh)

2015 at LSU (mesh)