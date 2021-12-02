Summit of Science

Mentors: Professor Robert H. Grubbs and Dr. Christopher Marotta,. Department of Chemistry and Chemical Engineering, California Institute of Technology. An overview of two summer research sessions conducted with the Grubbs Research Group. In 2020, public safety measures prevented a traditional summer research experience at Caltech, but the ingenuity of the Grubbs Research Group and tenacity of the Student-Faculty Programs Office allowed for a remote summer research project. In that project, I remotely explored the adhesive abilities of a proposed antiviral coating developed in response to the COVID pandemic. I then created a digital image processing protocol to quantify adhesion based on industry standard tests. In 2021, I was afforded the opportunity to conduct in-person research and explore photoactivated formulations for the treatment of degenerative myopia. The efficacies of these treatments were measured by examining tensile properties of rabbit sclera under various conditions. We reported substantial improvements in scleral biomechanics in samples treated with select formulations and irradiation parameters, especially when compared to untreated scleral samples. Finding research as an undergraduate can be difficult, especially as a community college student and especially as an underrepresented student. We will discuss some best practices that will hopefully help other underrepresented community college students break into research.

GLENDALE, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO