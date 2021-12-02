ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit of Science

By sandiegobiotech
 4 days ago

The tools of a scientist often feature...

Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Science and creation

I would like to thank one of the two individuals who took umbrage at my latest letter for the offer to clarify my position on so-called man-made climate warming. First allow me to admit an oversight in naming the Washington Compost as a source for some of the stated information. Once a legitimate newspaper, now a propaganda spewer. My mistake. But let us honestly admit that what comes forth from Washington lately could only be defined as “compost.”
Science Lecture Series Schedule

Mentors: Professor Robert H. Grubbs and Dr. Christopher Marotta,. Department of Chemistry and Chemical Engineering, California Institute of Technology. An overview of two summer research sessions conducted with the Grubbs Research Group. In 2020, public safety measures prevented a traditional summer research experience at Caltech, but the ingenuity of the Grubbs Research Group and tenacity of the Student-Faculty Programs Office allowed for a remote summer research project. In that project, I remotely explored the adhesive abilities of a proposed antiviral coating developed in response to the COVID pandemic. I then created a digital image processing protocol to quantify adhesion based on industry standard tests. In 2021, I was afforded the opportunity to conduct in-person research and explore photoactivated formulations for the treatment of degenerative myopia. The efficacies of these treatments were measured by examining tensile properties of rabbit sclera under various conditions. We reported substantial improvements in scleral biomechanics in samples treated with select formulations and irradiation parameters, especially when compared to untreated scleral samples. Finding research as an undergraduate can be difficult, especially as a community college student and especially as an underrepresented student. We will discuss some best practices that will hopefully help other underrepresented community college students break into research.
Martha's Vineyard Times

Art and science together

The Marine Biological Laboratory in Woods Hole presents a virtual discussion with Jane Fay Baker, veteran public school educator and printmaker, on Friday, Dec. 3, from 7:30 to 8:30 pm. Baker will speak on the similarities between the scientific method and the creative process, and how students can be encouraged to understand abstract concepts through their interest in visual communication. Visit the virtual event page at mbl.edu/falmouth-forum to learn more.
Science Says: Fearless science

Timid research doesn't save lives. On Nov. 30, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center brought several fearless scientists into conversation with the community in its latest Science Says virutal event. Trevor Noah, comedian and host of "The Daily Show," talked with three Fred Hutch researchers working to end cancer and COVID-19....
Teaching data science in life science courses

With the exponential growth of data around the world, how can we best prepare undergraduate students to use data science skills to tackle critical issues in the life sciences?. This is one of the main questions asked by MSU Academic Specialist Nathan Emery and collaborators in a recent publication in BioScience. In their paper "Data Science in Undergraduate Life Science Education: A Need for Instructor Skills Training," they surveyed college/university educators from around the globe on teaching practices related to data science and how scientists use data science in their own research. Their work offers a window into how data science is currently taught and how to best empower instructors to incorporate data science into future biology and environmental science courses.
The Guardian

Science Technician

Working Pattern: Part Time 0.6, 3 days per week, term time only. Salary Ark Support Scale 5 £23,427-£27,021 – Pro Rata £20,062.65- £23,140.51. As a Science Technician, you will support teachers in delivering high quality practical work, inspiring students and enabling them to develop a deeper understanding of science. You will also maintain excellent standards of Health and Safety in all areas of the department.
Cosmos

Science as written: The Best Australian Science Writing 2021

Now in its 11th year, The Best Australian Science Writing is an annual collection of – that’s right – the nation’s best science writing. This year a mixture of experienced authors and newcomers have come together under the editorship of Eureka prize winning-writer Dyani Lewis. With Dyani as panel chair, we hear from three of BASW 2021’s writers about their stories, why they write about science, and what they’re planning to report on in the future.
Moment of Science: Aurora Borealis

From lightning to sunsets, northwest Ohio is no stranger to light shows in the sky... but there’s one that proves elusive for many of us south of the Arctic Circle. This week, we’re taking a look at the spectacle of “aurora borealis”, or the Northern Lights! Highlights:. * The Sun’s...
Christ-Centered Environmental Science

William Jessup University’s Institute for Biodiversity and the Environment (IBE) received a $20,000 donation from an IBE Advisory Board member supportive of the Institute building and providing a rigorous environmental curriculum in Christian higher-education, which will go toward the purchase of a qPCR (quantitative polymerase chain reaction) instrument, an essential piece of lab equipment for eDNA salmon research in Placer County.
Yachting On Board: Summit Motoryachts Summit ’54

The flagship planning hull design of Summit Motoryachts – the Summit ’54 – is a product of Kadey-Krogen Yachts and luxury designer, Michael Peters. This yacht achieves smart, chic and comfortable with her inviting aft deck, her freeing flybridge, and her relaxing foredeck and sun lounge. Yachting got onboard at the 2021 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show.
Soil Management Summit in Mankato

The University of Minnesota Extension Service will be hosting the Soil Management Summit December 14 and 15, 2021 in Mankato. If I remember correctly this big conference has been in the past called the Strip Till Conference, Conservation Tillage Conference, Ridge Till Conference and maybe others. While the titles have changed the theme of the conference has not! I was pleased when I received the news release from Claire LaCanne Extension Educator in Rice and Steele County not only that it would be in person but also close by in Mankato!
Credibility of Data Science

For data science to be effectively applied in the real world, its problem of credibility should not be taken lightly. Data scientists don’t work in a vacuum. Even when a data scientist owns a project from end-to-end, i.e. from ingesting raw data to processing it to building models to deploying them to production, there are many other organizational actors involved, such as product managers and product users. A lot of the time, these actors don’t share the same technical background as data scientists but are specialized in the domain where the data science systems are deployed. This makes understanding data-led discoveries an intertwined and mutually shaping process between data scientists and the system users. Central to all of this is trust. This article attempts to describe three different kinds of credibility, which can both foster and plummet trust in organizational stakeholders, depending on how they are negotiated and governed.
Science Friday

Donate To Science Friday For #GivingTuesday!

Giving Tuesday is here and so is your annual invitation to join Science Friday in the fight for trustworthy science news. This year we celebrated 30 years of programming and reflected on the immense impact we have had with making science fun, accessible, and relevant to everyday conversation, life, and decision-making. Today, more than 2 million listeners tune in every week to our radio show and millions more find us online.
Science Night at the Museums

Join us Saturday, February 19th, 2022 at Hilbun Hall and the Cobb Institute for an evening of fun science displays, demonstrations and activities!. Check back on our website or follow Mississippi State University Museums and Galleries Facebook Page for updates on events and parking maps. We can't wait to see...
Research Associate/ Senior Research Associate, In Vitro Biology | Locanabio

Research Associate/ Senior Research Associate, In Vitro Biology. At Locanabio, we are creating a new class of genetic medicines to treat a range of human genetic diseases by delivering engineered RNA binding proteins that can precisely manipulate disease causing RNA by several mechanisms without DNA modification. We plan to deliver our RNA manipulation systems by gene therapy that potentially provides a durable effect with a one-time treatment. The broad range of RNA manipulations that are possible with our approach provides a unique platform to address many diseases beyond which is possible with current therapies. The wide range of potential indications is supported by the modularity of our RNA-targeting gene therapies which provide exquisite control of specificity and activity.
Trove of new dinosaur fossils in Italy helps rewrite prehistory of the Mediterranean region

A trove of new dinosaur skeletons unearthed at a palaeontological site in Italy has helped reconstruct the history, geography and evolution of the ancient Mediterranean area.Until now, scientists believed the area, around 230 to 66 million years ago, would have been hard to map as it was formed by countless small islands far from the major mainland of Europe, Africa and Asia and was unsuitable to sustain large animals like dinosaurs.Scientists, including those from the University of Bologna in Italy, have now assessed multiple exceptionally complete dinosaur skeletons from the Villaggio del Pescatore site near Trieste, in north-eastern Italy and...
Inuit Elders Are Warning the World and NASA that “Earth has Shifted”

Global Climate Change: The Earth Has Shifted, Say Inuit Elders. A new warning has come to NASA from the Inuits. They are warning that the change in climate is not due to global warming but rather, because of the Earth shifting a bit. The Inuits are local people that live...
Scientists Detected a Mysterious Barrier Near the Center of the Galaxy

The center of our galaxy is a place you don't want to be. Conditions within the Milky Way's blindingly-bright center are identical to a colossal particle accelerator, according to new research recently published in Nature Communications. But something peculiar was also discovered: an unidentified mechanism that keeps cosmic rays from penetrating the gigantic cloud known as the central molecular zone.
