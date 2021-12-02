ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

EastEnders' Stuart Highway has cancer fears after worrying health news

By Justin Harp
digitalspy.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEastEnders spoilers follow. Stuart Highway is facing fears that he may have cancer after receiving alarming medical news in EastEnders. The past week has seen his wife Rainie Highway begging Stuart to see the doctor because he's had a rash on his chest that would not go away. In...

www.digitalspy.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

BBC Look East's Amelia Reynolds thanks medics after cancer battle

BBC presenter Amelia Reynolds has thanked medical staff who treated her for bowel cancer. Ms Reynolds tweeted that she had been diagnosed in May and had undergone chemotherapy and radiotherapy. "This week I got my scan results and they show the best possible outcome. The tumour has gone," she wrote.
CANCER
survivornet.com

Actor Michael J. Fox, 60, Who’s Lived a Decades-Long Parkinson’s Journey, Focuses on Gratitude & Joy; ‘Gratitude Makes Optimism Possible’

The Power of Gratitude, According to Michael J. Fox. Michael J. Fox, 60, says in a new interview he’s focusing on gratitude and optimism while living with Parkinson’s disease. Fox was diagnosed with early-onset Parkinson’s in 1991 when he was just 29 years old. Expressing gratitude and keeping a positive...
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

EastEnders sets up Rocky's downfall as Dotty makes a worrying discovery

EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders' Rocky faced the aftermath of his heart attack, as his secrets began to unravel. Tonight's episode (November 25) saw Sonia find Rocky collapsed on Sonia's kitchen floor, attempting to give him CPR until the ambulance arrived. Dotty watched in horror as Rocky was taken away in...
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

EastEnders’ Adam Woodyatt reveals plans for after I'm a Celeb

EastEnders star Adam Woodyatt is the latest celebrity to enter the I’m a Celeb castle, along with Coronation Street’s Simon Gregson. Adam and Simon will join their fellow campmates in Thursday night’s episode where they will be faced with a trial in front of the other celebrities. But what are the Ian Beale actor’s plans for when he leaves the castle?
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breast Cancer#Walford General Hospital#Stoke Stuart
digitalspy.com

EastEnders' Tiffany Butcher faces backlash over Keegan Baker attack

EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders' Tiffany Butcher is facing a backlash from her former in-laws over Keegan Baker's attack. Keegan was left for dead in a Walford alley earlier this week as part of a planned attack by Tiffany's new boyfriend Aaron Monroe and his racist gang — though Tiff does not know Aaron's affiliation with them.
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IFLScience

Two Mothers May Have Died After Catching Herpes From Same Surgeon, Suggests Investigation

Two mothers from the UK who died of herpes shortly after giving birth may have been infected with the virus by the same surgeon, a new investigation has suggested. Kimberley Sampson, 29, and Samantha Mulcahy, 32, both died from the infection shortly after the same doctor performed Caesarean sections in 2018, according to an in-depth report by the BBC. The families of the women were initially told there was no connection between the deaths, but the new revelations suggest there may be a connection.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Celebrities
survivornet.com

Gutsy Girl, 5, Insists Her Aches, Fatigue, And Struggle To Walk Are Not ‘Growing Pains,’ Gets Stage IV Neuroblastoma Diagnosis Days Before Christmas

A brave little girl is battling a very big disease that almost went undetected after doctors initially misdiagnosed her symptoms. Charlotte “Charlie” West, 5, experienced months of exhaustion and pain that doctors insisted were just “growing pains” before learning she had stage IV neuroblastoma, a cancer that develops from immature nerve cells found in several areas of the body.
CANCER
MedicineNet.com

Will Drinking Water Lower Blood Sugar?

If you have diabetes, managing symptoms is critical to your health. Your diet plays a vital role in regulating your blood sugar. What you drink matters as much as what you eat. Learn more about how drinking water and blood sugar are connected. Diabetes mellitus is a chronic health condition...
HEALTH
New York Post

Ex-nurse hangs herself after losing limbs from misdiagnosed sepsis

A former British nurse who lost both her legs and an arm after a cough turned into deadly sepsis four years ago has hanged herself, according to a report. Jayne Carpenter, 53, from Merthyr Tydfil, South Wales, spent nine weeks in a hospital fighting for her life while in a coma, but lost four of her fingers on her right hand, her left arm below the elbow and both her legs.
HEALTH
survivornet.com

Panicked Parents Told Reflux Caused Newborn To Snore And Squeal Discover Baby Boy Is Battling Stage IV Neuroblastoma And Needs Chemo At 10-Weeks Old

The concerned parents of a newborn baby spent weeks trying to determine what caused the boy to snore and squeal in his sleep before learning it was a stage IV neuroblastoma. Huon “Huey” May came home from the hospital without any issues and, much to the delight of parents Lindsay and Jill started sleeping through the night.
CANCER
survivornet.com

Single Mom Of Four Told Her Constant Itching Was Due To Pregnancy Is Battling Lymphoma After Doctors Discover Softball-Sized Tumor

Stephanie Feeney experienced symptoms of lymphoma for months before her diagnosis, including intense itching that doctors initially misdiagnosed as cholestasis, a liver disorder. She was pregnant at the time and delivered her child three weeks early because of the risk the liver condition presents to the fetus. Her itching did...
CANCER
CNN

Christian television network founder and preacher Marcus Lamb, who discouraged vaccinations, dies after being hospitalized for Covid-19

(CNN Business) — Prominent Christian televangelist and anti-vaccine advocate Marcus Lamb died after being hospitalized with Covid-19, his family announced Tuesday. Lamb founded Christian television network Daystar Television Network in 1997. His wife Joni Lamb, announced the televangelist's death on Daystar's program streamed to Facebook Tuesday. She said her husband...
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy