Brathwaite Bats Deep to Keep West Indies Ahead

By Editorial
caribbeannationalweekly.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCaptain Kraigg Brathwaite topscored with a patient half-century as he helped West Indies stay ahead of Sri Lanka with a three-run lead, leaving the match evenly poised on the third day’s play in the second Test in Sri Lanka on Wednesday. Celebrating his 29th birthday, Brathwaite made 72 as...

www.caribbeannationalweekly.com

