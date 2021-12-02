Brathwaite Bats Deep to Keep West Indies Ahead

New Zealand’s Ajaz Patel became only the third bowler to take all 10 wickets in a Test innings on Saturday.Playing in the city of his birth, the left-arm spinner took 10 for 119 as India were bowled out for 325 on the second day of the second Test in Mumbai Only England’s Jim Laker, in 1956, and India’s Anil Kumble, in 1999, have previously accomplished the feat and Patel, 33, is the first to do it in the first innings.10 for 119 off 47.5 overs! Ajaz Patel becomes just the 3rd man ever to take 10 wickets in a Test...

