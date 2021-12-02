Terry Jon Blevins

Troy Buford Blevins was born in Long Island, Alabama on July 11, 1942. Troy attended school in South Pittsburg, Tennessee and graduated from South Pittsburg High School. It was here that his entrepreneurial spirit began to emerge, as Troy found ways to help support himself, such as earning tips carrying bags at the local grocery store. Following high school, Troy earned a bachelor’s degree from Middle Tennessee State University. Troy went on to attend pharmacy school at the University of Memphis. While in school at Memphis, Troy was married to Judy Graham in 1966, and they lived in Memphis until Troy’s graduation. Following graduation, Troy accepted a position in Byrdstown, Tennessee, where he served as the small town’s only pharmacist. In 1969, Troy and Judy moved to Jasper, Tennessee, where Troy went to work for a local pharmacy. Troy and Judy had their first child, Chris, in 1970, followed by sons Stephen (1972) and Mark (1976).

SOUTH PITTSBURG, TN ・ 13 DAYS AGO