Terry Jon Blevins

Cover picture for the articleTerry Jon Blevins was born July 31, 1962, in Sulphur, to Jackson Roy “Cub” and Harriette (Gay) Blevins. He died Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Sulphur, at the age of 59 years, 3 months and 19 days. Terry grew up in Mill Creek, prior moving to Turney, Mo. In...

