The city of Boonville is gearing up for their annual Chrismas In Boonvillage this weekend, and we have all of the details. It's hard to believe that this weekend marks the first weekend in December, and you know what that means. It means that it is time for the annual holiday tradition, Christmas In Boonvilliage, in Boonville, Indiana. The City of Boonville, The Boonville Merchant's Association, and Boonville Now want to see you and your family in Boonville from December 3rd through December 5th for Christmas In Boonvilliage.

BOONVILLE, IN ・ 4 DAYS AGO