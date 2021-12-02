A conversation in photos, quilts at River Arts

According to the National Museum of Women in the arts (NMWA), only 13.7% of living artists represented by galleries are women. This and other statistics about the imbalance in the art world was not completely unknown to Bitfactory Gallery’s curator Bill Thomason but recently he came to understand the large disparity in a new way. He decided that rather than simply host his annual all-female exhibition, he would provide an opportunity to forward the conversation and raise more awareness about gender inequality in the arts. The new show RISE runs from December 17, 2021–January 13, 2022, and features work on this theme by Art by 13, Kathy Beekman, Lee LaBier, A. L. Lummus, Kirah Perle, Autumn Thomas, and Michelle Tomes. The public is invited to an Opening Reception, Friday, December 17, 6-9 pm at 851 Santa Fe Drive and to view the show during regular gallery hours Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

DENVER, CO ・ 9 DAYS AGO