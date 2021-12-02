ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Review, Podcast: Adele displays emotional experience following divorce in ’30’

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClick the play button above to listen to a podcast with seniors Caleb Audia and Christi Norris as they discuss Adele’s new album. Continue reading below for an in-depth track-by-track review of the album by Audia. Powerhouse vocals, emotional writing and addictive live performances surround the general stereotype of...

Review: Adele impresses with impassioned performances on ‘30’

One of the most recognizable and celebrated voices in the world of pop, Adele’s reputation is one that few musicians will ever match. Her landmark second album, “21,” released in 2011, had one chart-topping single after another, from “Rolling in the Deep” to “Set Fire to the Rain.” This crop of songs became one of the most era-defining pop records of the past decade, placing Adele in the highest echelon of pop stardom. Despite only releasing one other album since then, 2015’s “25,” Adele has maintained her status as a household name 10 years after exploding onto the scene.
Review: Adele returns with emotionally honest, devastating new album

“Divorce, baby, divorce.” That’s how Adele described her fourth album, 30, to her fans before its release. The album title, which continues Adele’s tradition of using her writing age to name her album, represents the age she began her one-year marriage. If 21 reflects a moment where she only had...
Adele’s “30” delivers innovative sound, emotional depth

After a six-year hiatus, British singer-songwriter Adele has returned with “30.” From divorce to weight loss, it’s undeniable that the singer’s life has changed since her last album release, but a common thread remains: no one does emotional like Adele. Adele has been a part of my life in the...
The Meaning Of Adele's "To Be Loved" Goes Deeper Than Her Divorce

Adele’s monumental new album, 30, has already been hailed as the singer and songwriter’s most personal, raw, and intimate yet. One could argue that those designations are simultaneously a given and understatement, considering the British megastar’s entire career has been built upon the act of breaking apart the hums of her heart since the release of her very first album, 19. And yet, 30 has still managed to blow all those expectations out of the water with its vulnerable and unabashedly open songs. One such selection is “To Be Loved,” the album’s deeply introspective ballad that has emerged as its resounding centerpiece.
An Audience With Adele review – a master comedian at work

An Audience With ..., the long-running ITV format that matches a star with a celebrity-heavy crowd, has lain dormant for a decade, ever since Barry Manilow serenaded guests including Gino D’Acampo, Stacey Solomon and Bruno Tonioli back in 2011. Only a great cultural event could be worthy of the show’s resurrection – and obviously, a new Adele album qualifies. Apparently, the musician is one of the programme’s most ardent fans, and her presence has certainly elevated the guest-list since the last iteration: the congregation here includes Emma Watson, Gareth Southgate, Samuel L Jackson, Bryan Cranston, Dua Lipa, Dawn French and many more.
Liner Notes: Adele chronicles divorce in “30”

Sad Girl Autumn is officially here: Adele delivered 12 new songs to Cry Your Heart Out to. The singer released her fourth studio album “30” on Friday, her first in six years. The album chronicles the emotional complexities of her divorce from Simon Konecki, from whom she separated in 2019.
Adele’s Diaristic Divorce Album

When Adele set out to finish her new album, “30,” her record label wondered how to make it resonate with a younger crowd. Adele is a vocal powerhouse with an out-of-time sensibility, and she takes long hiatuses between albums. It has been six years since her previous record, “25,” and much has changed in the world of popular music, whose pace Adele has long been proudly out of synch with. “The conversation of TikTok came up a lot,” the singer told the radio personality Zane Lowe, in a recent interview. “They were, like, ‘We’ve really gotta make sure that these fourteen-year-olds know who you are.’ ” Adele is one of the few figures in entertainment with the authority and the gravitas to brush off such misguided suggestions, and her solution was defiantly simple. “They’ve all got moms, and they’ve definitely been listening to my music, these fourteen-year-olds,” she told the label.
Adele’s ’30’ is a meditation on divorce anyone can listen to

“You can’t deny how hard I have tried.” Almost yodeling as she sings this line in “Easy on Me,” Adele reflects on the battles she faced in her marriage. While simultaneously singing about surrendering, she powerfully belts, “I changed who I was to put you both first, but now I give up.” In this song and many throughout her fourth studio album, “30,” Adele powerfully asserts that quitting a fight does not mean weakness; instead, it demonstrates foresight to relinquish one fight to conquer another, more important one. For Adele, the more important fight is self-love.
A review and analysis of Adele’s comeback album, “30”

I have spent a long time searching for my no-skip album. A no-skip album, according to Urban Dictionary, is “an album… that has no bad songs, therefore you don’t need to skip any when listening to it.” To me, “30” by Adele fits the definition. Every single song on Adele’s comeback album has songwriting craft and technique that creates a cohesive, beautiful experience. After six years without releasing music, Adele proved she still has what it takes to take over the music industry.
Halle Berry and Cardi B Come Out Swinging With Bruised's All-Women Hip-Hop Soundtrack

Halle Berry and Cardi B came out swinging when they executive-produced the soundtrack for Netflix's Bruised. Berry is set to star in the upcoming MMA fighter film, where she'll make her directorial debut. To match the intense girl-power energy of Bruised, Berry enlisted Cardi B's rap expertise to help advise on the soundtrack — the first-ever all-women hip-hop soundtrack, to be exact.
