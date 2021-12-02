ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AppLovin (APP) Launches 6.5M Share Secondary Offering

 4 days ago

AppLovin Corporation (Nasdaq: APP) ("AppLovin"), a leading marketing software company, today announced that certain of AppLovin's stockholders, including KKR Denali Holdings L.P (the "Selling Stockholders"), intend to offer for sale in an underwritten...

Rocketpad IDO Launchpad to Be Launched, Aims to Be the Pioneer of Cardano Based Decentralized Fundraising Platform

Rocketpad team is pleased to announce the launch of its IDO Launchpad. Rocketpad allows Cardano's large community to pool resources to support high-growth initiatives with high potential.
Beard Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (BRDU) Prices 20M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Beard Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: BRDU) announced today the pricing of its initial public offering ("IPO") of 20,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") and trade under the ticker symbol "BRD U" beginning on November 24, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of the Company's Class A common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one share of the Company's Class A common stock at an exercise price of $11.50 per share, subject to adjustment. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on the NYSE under the symbols "BRD" and "BRD WS," respectively.
8i Acquisition 2 Corp. (LAXXU) Prices 7.5M Unit IPO at $10/unit

8i Acquisition 2 Corp. (NASDAQ: LAXXU), a newly organized blank check company incorporated as a British Virgin Islands business company and led by Chief Executive Officer, Meng Dong (James) Tan, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 7,500,000 units at an offering price of $10.00 per unit, with each unit consisting of one ordinary share, one redeemable warrant, and one right to receive one-tenth (1/10) of an ordinary share. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase purchase one-half (1/2) of one ordinary share, and each ten rights entitle the holder thereof to receive one ordinary share. The exercise price of the warrants is $11.50 per full share. The units are expected to trade on the Nasdaq Global Market, ("Nasdaq") under the ticker symbol "LAXXU" beginning on November 22, 2021. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the ordinary shares, warrants and rights will be traded on Nasdaq under the symbols "LAX," "LAXXW," and "LAXXR," respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. The offering is expected to close on November 24, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
BofA Securities Raises Estimates on Olaplex Inc (OLPX) on Expanded Ulta Deal

BofA Securities analyst Jonathan Keypour reiterated a Buy rating and $37.00 price target on Olaplex Inc (NASDAQ: OLPX) after raising
LexinFintech (LX) Announces Planned $10M Share Purchase by Insiders

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX), a leading online consumption and finance platform in China, today announced that members of its senior management have informed the Company that they planned to use their personal funds to purchase the Company's American depository shares (the "ADSs"), and some purchases had been made in the past few days. Led by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jay Wenjie Xiao, President Jared Yi Wu, Chief Financial Officer Sunny Rui Sun, Chief Financing Cooperation Officer Kris Qian Qiao, Chief Human Resource Officer Shirley Yunwen Yang and Chief Marketing Officer Jason Ming Zhao, the members intend to continue the purchase to up to US$10 million worth of the ADSs within the next six months, pursuant and subject to applicable laws and the Company's securities trading policy.
BeiGene (BGNE) Launches Proposed Initial Public Offering on the STAR Market in China

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE; HKEX: 06160), a global, science-driven biotechnology company focused on developing innovative and affordable medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide, today announced the commencement of an initial public offering (STAR Offering) on the Science and Technology Innovation Board (STAR Market) of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE). The total number of shares being offered in the STAR Offering is 115,055,260 ordinary shares, par value $0.0001 per share, which represents 8.62% of BeiGene's total outstanding ordinary shares as of October 31, 2021, after giving effect to the shares being offered. The shares offered in the STAR Offering (RMB Shares) will be issued to and subscribed for by permitted investors in the People's Republic of China (PRC) and listed and traded on the STAR Market in Renminbi. In addition, BeiGene expects to grant China International Capital Corporation Limited a 30-day overallotment option for up to 17,258,000 additional RMB Shares. The consummation of the STAR Offering is subject to, among other things, market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the STAR Offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the STAR Offering.
Form 4 Krispy Kreme, Inc. For: Dec 01 Filed by: Lucresca SE

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:. 1. On December 1, 2021, JAB Indulgence B.V. purchased shares of Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share...
Sativa Wellness Group Announces Change of Share Capital

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2021 / Sativa Wellness Group Inc. (CSE:SWEL) ("Sativa Wellness" or the "Company") announced today that an application has been made to the Aquis Stock Exchange ("AQSE") and the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") for 1,675,350 common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") to be admitted on or around 9 December 2021, subject to the approval of the CSE and AQSE. These are to be issued to a consultant who has exercised their option in relation to G' shares in a subsidiary company.
Genius Sports Group (GENI) Announces 282K Insider Share Purchase by Management and Board Members

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) ("Genius Sports" or the "Company"), the official data, technology and commercial partner that powers the ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media, announces the purchase of common stock on the open market by individual members of the Company's Board of Directors ("Director"), as follows.
Form 4 Honest Company, Inc. For: Dec 01 Filed by: Liew Jeremy

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:
Form 4 BERKLEY W R CORP For: Dec 01 Filed by: Augostini Christopher L

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
Fortive (FTV) to Acquire Provation for $1.43 Billion

Fortive Corporation ("Fortive") (NYSE: FTV) announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. to acquire Provation Software, Inc. ("Provation"), a leading provider of clinical workflow software solutions used in hospitals and ASCs, for $1.425 billion. The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals and is expected to close by the end of the year.
Raymond James Upgrades Public Storage (PSA) to Strong Buy

Raymond James analyst Jonathan Hughes upgraded Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) from Outperform to Strong Buy with a price target of $375.00 (from $350.00). For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on Public Storage click here. For more ratings news on Public Storage click here. Shares of Public Storage closed...
Intermedia Cloud Communications (INTM) Files IPO Registration Statement

Intermedia Cloud Communications (NASDAQ: INTM) files IPO registration statement. The company describes itself as: "We provide a leading, proprietary cloud-based communications and collaboration platform, purpose-built for our extensive and expanding network of...
AppLovin's stock drops after upsized offering by shareholders prices at discount

Shares of AppLovin Corp. slumped 8.9% toward a two-month low in morning trading Friday, after the app-software company said a secondary stock offering, which was upsized by 15%, priced at an 8.1% discount. The company, which went public in April, said selling shareholders offered 7.5 million shares in the offering, up from previous expectations of a 6.5 million share offering when the secondary was announced late Thursday. The shareholders raised $622.5 million, as the offering priced at $83.00, below Thursday's closing price of $90.32. The stock, which has tumbled 28.7% since closing at a record $114.85 on Nov. 11, has still gained 5.6% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has gained 1.2%.
Creative Medical Technology Holdings (CELZ) Prices 3.875M Share and Warrant IPO at $4.13/sh; Uplists to Nasdaq

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELZ), a commercial stage biotechnology company focused on a regenerative approach to Immunotherapy, Urology, Neurology and Orthopedics, today announced the pricing of the underwritten public offering of 3,875,000 shares of common stock and accompanying warrants to purchase up to 3,875,000 shares of common stock at a combined public offering price of $4.13. The warrants have a per share exercise price of $4.13, are exercisable immediately, and expire five years from the date of issuance. The aggregate gross proceeds from the offering are expected to total approximately $16 million, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by the Company and without giving effect to proceeds from any subsequent exercise of warrants.
Krystal Biotech (KRYS) Prices 2.67M Share Offering at $75/sh

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRYS) the leader in redosable gene therapies for rare diseases, today announced that it has priced the previously announced underwritten public offering of 2,666,667 shares of its common stock, at a public offering price of $75.00 per share. The Company and certain selling stockholders granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 400,000 shares of the Company's common stock offered in the public offering. The gross proceeds to the Company from this offering are expected to be approximately $200 million, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses payable by the Company. All of the shares to be sold in the proposed offering will be sold by the Company other than up to 200,000 shares of the Company's common stock that may be sold by the selling stockholders in connection with the exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares. The offering is expected to close on or about December 3, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
MEI Pharma (MEIP) Prices 17.5M Share Offering at $2.60/sh

MEI Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: MEIP), a late-stage pharmaceutical company focused on advancing new therapies for cancer, announced today that it has priced the underwritten public offering of 17,500,000 shares of its common stock at $2.60 per share for total gross proceeds (before underwriting discount and commissions and estimated expenses) of $45,500,000. In connection with the offering, the Company granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,625,000 shares of common stock offered in the public offering. The offering is expected to close on December 6, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
AppLovin Announces Launch of Secondary Offering

AppLovin Corporation, a leading marketing software company, today announced that certain of AppLovin’s stockholders, including KKR Denali Holdings L.P (the “Selling Stockholders”), intend to offer for sale in an underwritten secondary offering 6,500,000 shares of the Company’s Class A common stock. KKR Denali Holdings L.P. will also grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 975,000 shares of Class A common stock. The Selling Stockholders will receive all of the proceeds from the offering. AppLovin is not offering any shares of its common stock in the offering.
