Verint Systems (VRNT) Tops Q3 EPS by 16c, Offers Guidance

Higher interest rates will likely discourage mortgage refinancing activity. Therefore, mortgage banking income will normalize in 2022. Earnings of First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSFG) will likely dip next year due to the looming normalization of mortgage banking income. On the other hand, strong double-digit loan growth will likely support the bottom line. Overall, I'm expecting the company to report earnings of $2.75 per share in the fiscal year 2022, down 33% year-over-year. The market appears to have overreacted to the prospect of mortgage banking income normalization as the company is currently trading at a high discount to its year-ahead target price. Based on the total expected return, I'm adopting a bullish rating on First Savings Financial Group.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO