Verint Systems (VRNT) Tops Q3 EPS by 16c, Offers Guidance

StreetInsider.com
 3 days ago

3 days ago

www.streetinsider.com

Seekingalpha.com

First Savings Financial: Undervalued Due To An Earnings Dip Outlook

Higher interest rates will likely discourage mortgage refinancing activity. Therefore, mortgage banking income will normalize in 2022. Earnings of First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSFG) will likely dip next year due to the looming normalization of mortgage banking income. On the other hand, strong double-digit loan growth will likely support the bottom line. Overall, I'm expecting the company to report earnings of $2.75 per share in the fiscal year 2022, down 33% year-over-year. The market appears to have overreacted to the prospect of mortgage banking income normalization as the company is currently trading at a high discount to its year-ahead target price. Based on the total expected return, I'm adopting a bullish rating on First Savings Financial Group.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Dole plc (DOLE) Tops Q3 EPS by 3c; Offers Guidance

Dole plc (NYSE: DOLE) reported Q3 EPS of $0.63, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.60. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.3 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Genesco (GCO) Tops Q3 EPS by $1.07; Offers Guidance

Genesco (NYSE: GCO) reported Q3 EPS of $2.36, $1.07 better than the analyst estimate of $1.29. Revenue for the quarter came in at $601 million versus the consensus estimate of $575.57 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) Reports Q3 EPS of RMB 0.33

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) reported Q3 EPS of RMB0.33. Revenue for the quarter came in at RMB1.68 billion. For earnings history and earnings-related data on RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) click here.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

BMO Financial Group (BMO) Reports Q4 EPS of CAD $3.33

BMO Financial Group (NYSE: BMO) reported Q4 EPS of CAD $3.33. Revenue for the quarter came in at Cdn$6.57 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Docusign Inc. (DOCU) PT Lowered to $200 at FBN Securities, Following Earnings

FBN Securities analyst Shebly Seyrafi lowered the price target on Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) to $200.00 (from $340.00) while maintaining
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

AGM Group Holdings (AGMH) Reports Q3 EPS of $0.01

AGM Group Holdings (NASDAQ: AGMH) reported Q3 EPS of $0.01. Revenue for the quarter came in at $5.34 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Ollie's Stock Drops as Supply-Chain Issues Hurt Q3 Earnings

Shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI) - Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc Report fell Friday after the discount retailer posted lower-than-forecast sales and earnings for the fiscal third quarter due to supply-chain issues. For the quarter ended Oct. 30, Ollie's net income nearly halved to $23.2 million, or 36...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

SecureWorks Corp. (SCWX) Tops Q3 EPS by 7c; Offers Guidance

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ: SCWX) reported Q3 EPS of $0.01, $0.07 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.06). Revenue for the quarter came in at $133.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $132.92 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

LightInTheBox Holding (LITB) Reports Q3 EPS of $(0.05)

LightInTheBox Holding (NYSE: LITB) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.05). Revenue for the quarter came in at $98.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $78.49 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on LightInTheBox Holding (LITB) click here.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

NetApp (NTAP) Tops Q2 EPS by 7c, Offers Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP) reported Q2 EPS of $1.28, $0.07 better than the analyst estimate of $1.21. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.57 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. GUIDANCE:. NetApp sees Q3 2022
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Signet Jewelers (SIG) Reports Q3 EPS of $1.43

Signet Jewelers (NYSE: SIG) reported Q3 EPS of $1.43, versus $0.11 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.5 billion, versus $1.3 billion reported last year. GUIDANCE:. Signet Jewelers
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Cooper Cos. (COO) Misses Q4 EPS by 9c, Offers FY22 Guidance

Cooper Cos. (NYSE: COO) reported Q4 EPS of $3.28, $0.09 worse than the analyst estimate of $3.37. Revenue for the quarter came in at $759.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $747.85 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Ulta Salon (ULTA) Tops Q3 EPS by $1.52. Raises Guidance

Ulta Salon (NASDAQ: ULTA) reported Q3 EPS of $3.94, $1.52 better than the analyst estimate of $2.42. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion.
MARKETS
smarteranalyst.com

Descartes Systems Q3 EPS Doubles; Shares Pop

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. The Descartes Systems Group (DSG) is a technology company based in Canada that provides on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions to businesses. The company reported higher profits and revenues in its third quarter. (See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks) Revenues & Earnings. Revenues came in at...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Yext, Inc. (YEXT) Tops Q3 EPS by 3c, Offers Q4 Guidance

Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.04), $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.07). Revenue for the quarter came in at $99.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $98.25 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Ooma (OOMA) Tops Q3 EPS by 4c

Ooma (NYSE: OOMA) reported Q3 EPS of $0.13, $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of $0.09. Revenue for the quarter came in at $49.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $48.02 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

