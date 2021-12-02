ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

ESPN pulls Lakers-Clippers game from prime-time slot

By Sanjesh Singh
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z5Cbc_0dCYSBah00

The Los Angeles Lakers game Friday against the L.A. Clippers will not be broadcast on ESPN, the network announced.

With LeBron James out due to health and safety protocols and Kawhi Leonard still recovering from knee surgery, the originally star-studded matchup will not have the main stars on the court.

Instead, ESPN flexed the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns rematch to the 7 p.m. PT slot since it’s a matchup between the top two teams in the Western Conference.

The game will still broadcast on Spectrum SportsNet for the Lakers, and it’ll be a game with potential playoff implications. Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis will be counted on to lead the squad.

Comments / 0

Related
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Spurs Trade Lands Sharpshooter In L.A.

It has been a rough start to the 2021-22 NBA season for the Los Angeles Lakers. The team currently finds themselves with a 10-11 record despite having a superstar trio consisting of LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, and Anthony Davis. One are the Lakers have sorely struggled has been the one...
NBA
firstsportz.com

Lakers’ Dwight Howard Discloses his Living Experience with 50 Snakes

LA Lakers Dwight Howard has proclaimed his love for the serpents. Talk about Medusa having a home after all, and it is definitely going to be Dwight’s house. The 35-year-old plays as a Centre for the LA Lakers and is averaging 5.1 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, and 0.4 assists per game this season with 14 minutes average time on the court. The Lakers have had a catastrophic season till now. With no impressive play to execute it seems as if the Lakers have hit the “artistic slump.”
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Lebron James
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Kawhi Leonard
Larry Brown Sports

Kyle Kuzma happy to be off Lakers for one big reason

Kyle Kuzma is now casting spells as a Washington Wizard, and he is happy about the change of scenery for at least one big reason. The former Los Angeles Lakers forward Kuzma spoke this week on ESPN’s “NBA Today.” During the interview, Kuzma described what he likes about his new role in Washington this season.
NBA
firstsportz.com

“I think it’s over”- Stephen A Smith says about LeBron James considering Lakers poor performance

Stephen A Smith has been religiously vocal about his opinions and theories, and this time it concerns the LA Lakers and the living legend himself LeBron James. There has been a lot of consternation surrounding LA Lakers performance since the season began, and there seems to be no end to it. The Lakers consistent portrays of distorted offense and disarranged defense has been making fans lose hope.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Prime Time#Lakers Clippers#The L A Clippers#The Golden State Warriors#Spectrum Sportsnet
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: 5 Players The Lakers Can Land Via Trade Or Buyout

As the Los Angeles Lakers hover around.500, one has to think when the team is going to try and make another addition to the team. The offseason was a frenzy for the Lakers with title expectations. Instead, the team is flirting with an average record and placed near the bottom of the playoff standings.
NBA
ClutchPoints

The 1 trade the Lakers need to make right now

The Los Angeles Lakers are in the midst of a roller-coaster campaign that, for the most part, has not lived up to the expectations. Los Angeles is 7-6 on the season and has been incredibly disappointing so far, especially for Lakers fans. Every loss in La La Land is magnified. But their ugly 107-83 defeat to the Minnesota Timberwolves at home on Friday night deservingly warranted the negative headlines and the boos from the Staples Center crowd.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

DeAndre Jordan facing bad news from Lakers?

DeAndre Jordan appears to be on his way to getting DeMoted by the Los Angeles Lakers. Lakers head coach Frank Vogel told reporters this week that Dwight Howard will start for the team Friday against the LA Clippers. Vogel also said that the team will only use one center moving forward, per Harrison Faigen of Silver Screen and Roll.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
Bleacher Report

Kenyon Martin on Lakers' Carmelo Anthony Playing Against His Son: 'It Was Dope'

Former NBA star Kenyon Martin enjoyed seeing his son, Kenyon Martin Jr., go up against one of his former teammates recently. When asked about Martin Jr. and the Rockets facing Carmelo Anthony and the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday and Tuesday, K-Mart told TMZ Sports: "It was dope. Strange feeling at first but testament to Melo for one. ... His longevity in his craft. Still playing at a high level."
NBA
WUSA

Kobe Bryant's Daughters Bianka and Capri Play Basketball at Lakers Facility

Kobe Bryant's daughters are playing where their dad used to work! Vanessa Bryant took to Instagram on Sunday to share pics of her and Kobe's youngest daughters playing basketball at the Los Angeles Lakers' facility. The court is one that Kobe knew well as he played for the team from...
NBA
Yardbarker

Lakers have complaint to league about Anthony Davis

Now just .500 on the year, the Los Angeles Lakers are going to the league office with a gripe that they have. After the Lakers lost to the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, coach Frank Vogel said that the team has been in contact with the league about the lack of free throws for Anthony Davis. The eight-time All-Star failed to get to the line a single time against Milwaukee.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

46K+
Followers
97K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy