Federal Realty Inv. Trust (FRT) Announces Holding Company Reorganization

Here are three of the week's top pieces of financial insight, gathered from around the web:. "Wells Fargo keeps coming up with ingenious ways" to take advantage of its customers, said David Lazarus in the Los Angeles Times. At age 68, Rick Yelinek finally had "amassed enough money to pay off his mortgage." He deposited a cashier's check into the checking account used for his home loan. But the bank said he was still short: He needed to shell out another $30 for the wire transfer "to move his mortgage payment from one division of the bank to another." Wells Fargo says Yelinek wouldn't have been charged if he had used a certified check instead, a distinction no ordinary customer is likely to know about. The bank has since waived the fee, but Yelinek believes Wells Fargo "will do anything to get money from customers." He'd know — he worked there for seven years as a loan officer.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 21 HOURS AGO