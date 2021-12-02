ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Federal Realty Inv. Trust (FRT) Announces Holding Company Reorganization

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) today announced that it intends to complete a holding company reorganization ("Reorganization") that would structure the company as an Umbrella Partnership Real Estate Investment...

Federal Realty to reorganize as an UPREIT, improving ability to buy properties

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) plans to reorganize into an umbrella partnership real estate investment trust, or UPREIT. Under the new structure, a new holding company would become the publicly traded parent, while the current REIT would convert to a limited partnership controlled by the holding company. "This reorganization will...
Form 4 AXON ENTERPRISE, INC. For: Dec 01 Filed by: Larson Luke

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:. 1. Securities disposed represent securities sold on the open market to settle the reporting person's tax liability incident...
The bank that keeps on taking

Here are three of the week's top pieces of financial insight, gathered from around the web:. "Wells Fargo keeps coming up with ingenious ways" to take advantage of its customers, said David Lazarus in the Los Angeles Times. At age 68, Rick Yelinek finally had "amassed enough money to pay off his mortgage." He deposited a cashier's check into the checking account used for his home loan. But the bank said he was still short: He needed to shell out another $30 for the wire transfer "to move his mortgage payment from one division of the bank to another." Wells Fargo says Yelinek wouldn't have been charged if he had used a certified check instead, a distinction no ordinary customer is likely to know about. The bank has since waived the fee, but Yelinek believes Wells Fargo "will do anything to get money from customers." He'd know — he worked there for seven years as a loan officer.
3 Stocks I’m Buying for Retirement if the Market Crashes

Volatility has been the name of the game lately in the stock market. Thanks to the rise of the new COVID-19 variant omicron, inflation, and the threat that the Federal Reserve may start raising interest rates, anxiety has gripped many investors. Can a market crash be coming soon?. No one...
InPlay Oil: Yet Another Management Is Buying Accretive Deals

The latest acquisition is a darn good deal. InPlay Oil (OTCQX:IPOOF) (IPO:TSX) is yet another management announcing a roughly C$50 million deal with operating income of C$31 million (or payback in less than two years. (Taking into consideration the working capital of the acquisition, the net amount paid will be about C$40.5 million). Anytime the price paid is so close to the operating income, then shareholders should be assured that the deal in question is very likely to be good for them and for the price of the stock in the future. The deal recently closed.
STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Price Target Cut to $36.00

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James cut shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, STORE Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.70.
Rating Muni Bonds on ESG and Impact

Are all municipal bonds sustainable and impactful? Most investors would say yes. However, just as all businesses are not profitable, not all muni bond issuers and issues are highly sustainable. Some are leaders, some are laggards. Many achieve their mission, but enough lag to distinguish the overall impact — teaching kids, improving patient health and citizen well-being.
December SPAC Merger Calendar: Upcoming Votes, Stocks To Watch

The month of December shows an increasing number of SPAC deal votes. SPAC merger votes can act as a catalyst, as the votes complete the last step in the merger process and change the company over to a new name and ticker that can help build recognition. Several former SPACs...
The Epic 2021 Bubble Already Collapsed, We Just Entered Phase 2

Investors are scratching their heads about what's happening in the stock market. While indices keep trading at all-time highs, many individual stocks are crashing heavily. The major S&P 500 (SPY) and Nasdaq Composite (QQQ) indices are up over 20% year-to-date and trading near their all-time highs. 2021 has been a very strong year for "the stock market."
Is Lightspeed (TSX:LSPD) Stock Price Still a Buy?

Lightspeed Commerce (TSX:TSX:LSPD)(NYSE:LSPD) stock has been in a downward spiral for months. Currently trading for $64, it’s down 59% from its all-time high. The company’s problems got started when a short-seller put out a report accusing it of dubious accounting practices. Then, the company released its earnings, which beat on revenue but missed badly on EPS.
