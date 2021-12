For the first time since he was traded to Winnipeg in January of this year, Pierre-Luc Dubois will return to Columbus. The Blue Jackets drafted Dubois third overall in 2016 and he went on to record 159 points in 239 games in a Columbus jersey. After a up and down season with the Jets in 2020-21, Dubois has taken the opportunity to centre Winnipeg's top line and run with it. He has 10 goals and 16 points in 18 games this season. The Jet traded Patrik Laine and Jack Roslovic for Dubois, Laine will not be in the lineup tonight as he is out 4-6 weeks with an oblique strain. Roslovic, meanwhile scored his first two goals of the season on Monday.

NHL ・ 9 DAYS AGO