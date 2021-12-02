ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

SKI magazine retools, new, young editor embraces print

By Retro-Ski
vtcng.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI became addicted to skiing in the 1960s when I was in college. Part of that addiction included devouring ski magazines. In those days there were two mainstream ski magazines, SKI and SKIING. I was lucky since various fraternity brothers had subscriptions to both magazines so I could just...

www.vtcng.com

Comments / 0

Related
skisoutheast.com

Sunday is Day 14 of the Young, 2021-2022 Ski & Snowboarding Season

Check the SNOW REPORT for today for all of the morning temperatures, resort and slopes open, as well as snowmaking. Sunday’s are my “ramble days” – not that I don’t ramble to some degree every day. That’s kind of how the news comes in, and I’ve always claimed, “Information IN, is Information OUT”.
LIFESTYLE
Westword

Outside Magazine Begins a New Adventure in Boulder

When Robin Thurston was around seven years old, his father gave him a copy of Outside magazine with a picture of Arches National Park on the cover. “Read this cover to cover,” Thurston remembers his dad saying. The family lived in Denver, and Thurston had started biking, skiing and hiking early; his father, an avid backpacker and outdoorsman, thought Outside was the perfect way to teach his son about the national park before they headed there on a trip just over forty years ago.
BOULDER, CO
KSLTV

Several Utah ski resorts open for new season

BRIGHTON, Utah – The greatest snow on earth may not have arrived yet this season but that did not stop avid skiers and snowboarders from getting a head start. A number of Utah’s resorts powered up the lifts Tuesday including Brighton for its 85th opening day. A couple of hundred...
UTAH STATE
happeningsmagazinepa.com

Ski What’s New at Shawnee Mountain

Family-focused and beginner- friendly Shawnee Mountain announces improvements to enhance its ski, snowboarding and snow tubing facilities for the upcoming winter season. New this year, purchase all tickets, rentals and lessons online. Adding to its already impressive grooming capabilities, Shawnee Mountain purchased new grooming equipment for the upcoming season. Shawnee...
HOME & GARDEN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Vermont State
State
Utah State
Union Leader

Ski resorts invest in new lifts, lodges and snowmaking

New lodges at Cannon and Cranmore mountains offer more space for guests to come inside and warm up after hitting the slopes or tubing runs. The newest lift at Loon Mountain — Kancamagus 8 — will keep skiers and snowboarders toasty with heated seats and a tinted weather shield. It’s the first eight-person chairlift in the East.
TRAVEL
inputmag.com

Gucci and The North Face are back with more amazing winter jackets and hoodies

Following their landmark first collaboration this time last year, Gucci and The North Face have reunited for a second capsule of luxurious, ‘70s-tinged outdoor gear. The formula remains the same this time around, although there’s little room for complaints when the first collection was such a runaway hit. Floral, landscape, and logo-heavy prints appear across a range of goods that expand upon The North Face’s typical outdoor offerings to include tracksuits and dresses. There’s also knitwear in retro shades of orange and brown, while staple winter outerwear in solid colors invoke original patterns from the early days of the Berkeley, California-born outfitter.
BERKELEY, CA
The Atlantic

A Billion Sea Creatures Cooked to Death

This article was originally published by High Country News. During this summer’s stifling heat wave, Robin Fales patrolled the same sweep of shore on Washington’s San Juan Island every day at low tide. The stench of rotting sea life grew as temperatures edged toward triple digits—roughly 30 degrees above average—and Fales watched the beds of kelp she studies wilt and fade. “They were bleaching more than I had ever seen,” recalls Fales, a Ph.D. candidate and marine ecologist at the University of Washington. She didn’t know if they would make it.
WILDLIFE
Robb Report

Boat of the Week: Meet the Maverick GT, the Wild New Electric Jet Ski That Can Surf Giant Waves

A sleek, multifunctional and very expensive electric jet ski will make its debut next Friday during Miami’s Art Basel at the Arsenale. The name is a mouthful—Maverick GT Jet RIB and Energy Platform—but gives a good sense of its wide-ranging applications. Designed by the T3MP3ST Energy Platform, the Maverick GT is the brainchild of Nico Sell, a serial tech entrepreneur and self-described “white-hat” hacker who is also big into action sports like snowboarding and tow-in surfing. Her team decided to build a personal watercraft that could serve as a tow-in vehicle for big surf spots like the Mavericks Marine Reserve, while...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ski Areas#Night Skiing#Ski Resorts#Ski#Ibm#Powder
CBS Denver

No Snow In Colorado This Weekend, But Hawaii Has A Blizzard Warning

DENVER (CBS4) – Despite happening just about every year it’s hard to fathom snow in Hawaii. Our 50th state is known more for surfing, beaches and volcanoes than fluffy flakes. But the white stuff will fall on the highest peaks this weekend with forecasters calling for up to a foot or more on summits like Mauna Loa and Mauna Kea. Heavy rain is expected to fall in the lower elevations where a Flash Flood Watch in effect. The stormy weather will include strong and gusty winds with the potential for speeds to reach 100 mph or more on the highest peaks of the Big Island. The combination of wind and snow has prompted a Blizzard Warning starting Friday evening. Mauna Kea has a peak of 13,803 feet above sea level and Mauna Loa reaches 13,679 feet above sea level. After weeks of warm and dry weather in Colorado we finally see a pattern change that will start taking shape next week. A shift in the jet stream will allow much colder air to move south from Canada. We’ll also see some better chances for snow return to the mountains and potentially in Denver too by next weekend.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Turning A Bit Cooler And Windy This Weekend Ahead Of Snow Chance Next Week

DENVER (CBS4) – It will be about 10-15 degrees cooler in Denver and on the eastern plains today thanks to a weak cold front that moved through overnight. But despite the cooldown we’ll still see afternoon highs that are several degrees above normal for this time of the year. A typical high in Denver on this date is closer to 45 degrees. Over the weekend it will remain dry and quiet around the state with temperatures running above normal. By Saturday night and Sunday it will turn windy, especially in the northern mountains and foothills, where some gusts will top 40 mph. The wind will be in response to a tightening pressure gradient as a storm approaches the state. It will bring snow back into the mountains starting late Monday and lasting into Tuesday. Denver could even see a few snow showers along with a more significant cool down. The storm next week will be the start of a pattern change as we roll into the middle of December. Starting Monday, it looks like we will see temperatures trending near or below normal for several days along with another chance for snow around the 11th and 12th of the month.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Skiing
CBS Denver

Colorado Parks And Wildlife Records Ice On Steamboat Lake Making Eerie, Star Wars-Like Sounds

DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado Department of Parks and Wildlife posted a really cool video to their Facebook page on Thursday that captured incredible, but odd sounds coming from the ice on Steamboat Lake. They described the sound as something that might make you think of the Star Wars movies. Ice on Steamboat Lake. (credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife) Weather is responsible for the strange sounds, specifically, rapid changes in the temperature. Temperature fluctuations cause the ice to expand and contract, which creates cracks in the ice. As the surface of the ice cracks it creates the strange noises. Large changes in the air temperature are most common shortly after sunrise and again around sunset. This is when the strange sounds would most likely be heard. Despite our long stretch of unseasonably warm weather, it is getting cold enough in the mountains for ice to form on area lakes. But in most cases it is not thick enough for recreation. Always check the ice conditions before attempting to venture out onto a frozen lake or pond, and remember to keep pets on a leash and prevent them from getting onto the ice and potentially falling through.
POLITICS
informnny.com

New York: Ski areas begin opening for the season

WILMINGTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Whiteface Mountain in Wilmington, Gore Mountain in North Creek and Mt. Van Hoevenberg in Lake Placid are all open for the 2021-22 ski season on November 26. Belleayre Mountain in Highmount will open on November 27. Whiteface has over two miles of terrain, spanning 30 acres....
WILMINGTON, NY
NBCMontana

New ownership takes over at Blacktail Ski Area

KALISPELL, Mont. — After being on the market for a couple of years, the Blacktail Ski Area in Lakeside has a buyer. Mission Ridge, a Wenatchee, Washington-based company, is buying the resort. Blacktail is the youngest ski area in all of Montana, operating for 23 winter seasons. "We didn't buy...
LAKESIDE, MT
Shoshone News Press

New ski shop opens in uptown Kellogg

KELLOGG — Uptown Kellogg just got a whole lot brighter. Located in the center of McKinley Avenue’s business strip, All Movement Sports — Kellogg’s newest ski shop is sure to be noticed and not just for its neon blue and green exterior. The shop is filled with wall to wall...
KELLOGG, ID
spectrumlocalnews.com

Ski season set to start in Western New York

Skiers and snowboarders will be able to hit the slopes in Western New York soon. Holiday Valley says it plans to open this Friday. The resort was initially supposed to open for the winter season last Friday, but it didn’t start making snow in time. Hours will be 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with four lifts open: Yodeler, Mardi Gras, Tannenbaum and Creekside, along with approximately six trails. Limited services and beginner, intermediate and advanced terrain will be available. Night skiing will start on December 10.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Denver

No Restrictions Yet, But Denver Water Customers Should Be Water Wise This Winter To Avoid Them

DENVER (CBS4)- The weather in Colorado has been unseasonably warm this December. Heat records are being broken, but more importantly there has been no significant precipitation. If you have been concerned about the lack of snow and warm weather, you aren’t alone. As of Dec. 5, Denver hasn’t seen any measurable snow (recorded officially at Denver International Airport) in 228; that’s the second longest streak since 1887 when Denver went 235 days without measurable snow. (credit: CBS) “Certainly, Denver Water is concerned about this dry fall we have had” said Denver Water spokesman Todd Hartman. “We have to be watching very closely and...
DENVER, CO
thednvr.com

Big Drive Energy: Ryan Adams- PGA Professional and Associate Editor of PGA Magazine

Ryan Adams joins us to give an inside look on what it’s like to write for PGA Magazine. After graduating from UCCS in 2014 he moved down to PGA Headquarters in Florida for an internship. He was then recommended by his boss to take his job as the associate editor for the magazine. Since 2016, Ryan has written many stories from Phil Mickelson becoming the oldest winner of a major to the United States beatdown of Europe in the 2021 Ryder Cup at Whistling Straights.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy