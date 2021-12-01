ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Evolving from Messaging to Data in Motion

Network World
 6 days ago

It's true, there is a good chance as a technology leader, you have either undertaken or are looking to...

www.networkworld.com

Fast Company

How ‘Web3’ could evolve from a trendy buzzword to a better internet

The pandemic lockdowns, the emergence of the blockchain, the metaverse, and the unchecked power of Big Tech have many people thinking about what the web of the future will look like, and whether it can evolve away from the worst tendencies of today’s online world. And the term Web3 has come to represent one vision for what it could all look like.
INTERNET
CIO

To make industrial data actionable, evolve your data historian with an AIoT strategy

In my last article, I wrote about how industrial organizations, in the rush to implement new technologies like AI, the cloud, and the Industrial IoT, have found themselves with a technology stack packed with legacy, plumbed-together, on-premises solutions. The result is an environment with not only multiple siloed data sources, each storing, formatting, and securing data in their own unique ways, but also an equally siloed approach to understanding how to leverage that data into something actionable across the enterprise. Domain experts become not just go-to sources for understanding a certain process or workflow, but the only people with insight and meaningful context into different data sets tracked or generated by different sources.
SOFTWARE
Network World

Building a Bridge Between Sales & Service with Asset Data

Today, large quantities of data are collected in the field and tools like artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) are allowing service organizations to generate models and prescribe predictive maintenance schedules to devices, optimizing uptime. However, there is untapped potential in this data. This report explores how service organizations...
TECHNOLOGY
Network World

Cloud is the Foundation for Resilient Digital Businesses – Building the Business Value Case for Cloud Migration

Enterprises are looking to the cloud – not only for security, global scalability, and access to new technologies – but to fuel innovation and drive modernization through digital transformation. Join this webinar to hear how the drivers accelerating migrations to the cloud have evolved to include both operational and aspirational...
TECHNOLOGY
NewsBreak
Technology
Network World

Introduction to Event-Driven Microservices

The popularity of modern architectures based upon event-driven microservices comes from an industry move toward decoupling services into small, reusable components in order to simplify development of data systems. Rather than being tangled within a monolith of code, different functions within an application can operate independently and asynchronously which allows for reduced complexity, reduced risk, and a faster means to both launch and scale new apps. In this 20-minute session produced by Confluent, you’ll gain everything you need to get started with the development of your first app based event-driven microservices platform.
SOFTWARE
siliconangle.com

Data in motion: How one company is scaling wellness

Combining data with cloud computing is often a powerful tool to drive business innovation. What if this is used to improve people’s health on a global scale?. Insurer Generali S.P.A. and health management program Vitality Group have developed a data-driven online platform that actionizes data for insurance members to live a healthier lifestyle — and get rewarded for doing so.
HEALTH
Network World

A Blueprint to Build a Commanding, Cyber-Ready Workforce

Every company in today’s digital economy is a technology company. Whether the focus is on logistics and shipping or manufacturing, no business can excel in today’s environment without being reliant on technology in some capacity, especially while remote. But technology requires a host of different types of roles and responsibilities to create and deploy these new business models, and that inherently comes with risks and security concerns.
JOBS
cyberscoop.com

Combatting evolving cyberthreats from the network and out to the edge

As organizations evolve their networks, cybercriminals are adapting their attack tactics to take greater advantage of a fragmented perimeter, siloed teams and a larger attack surface. Derek Manky, chief of security insights and global threat alliances at Fortinet’s FortiGuard Labs, joins CyberScoop in an exclusive interview to discuss how threat...
TECHNOLOGY
Network World

An Expert Guide On SBOMS In Cybersecurity

The ever-increasing use of open source code combined with government requirements and recent high profile attacks are leading more organizations to adopt SBOMs as an integral part of their cybersecurity efforts. In this guide, you will learn:. How to use SBOMs. How to select the right SBOM standard. What components...
COMPUTERS
Network World

Ditch Your SAN and Adopt Future-Proof HCI

Are you looking to deploy applications and services faster and more efficiently, without compromising on performance and resilience? Join Nutanix architects Gary Little and Kelly Olivier in a discussion about how HCI has matured into the standard for IT infrastructure, enabling organizations to leave their legacy infrastructure behind and move into the cloud era.
SOFTWARE
Network World

Optimizing enterprise hybrid cloud architectures

Risks abound in hybrid environments for obvious reasons: more platforms, multiple clouds, and lack of skills make managing the performance of databases and the workloads running against them extremely difficult. As organizations move to the cloud, they face challenges and complexities such as planning,. cost, business downtime, and managing multiple...
COMPUTERS
Network World

Automotive Cybersecurity Regulations and Guidelines

The automotive industry continues to be under pressure from cyberattacks targeting all business angles; from the parts they manufacture, to the customer data they house within connected cars and/or their processing systems. This treasure trove of PII, IP, and critical data is attractive to nefarious groups and puts the industry...
TECHNOLOGY
Network World

The Evolving Ransomware Threat: What Business Leaders Should Know About Data Leakage

Ransomware continues to evolve at warp speed and is always a potential threat, regardless of your company’s size, location, or industry. Today’s ransomware threat is more advanced than attackers simply asking for a payment. Some threat actors care more about stealing your company’s data. At any given moment, threat actors are extracting companies’ data, posting it online, and selling it to the highest bidder.
ECONOMY
Network World

Forrester Report: The Total Economic Impact™ Of Conga Contracts

Conga provides contract management software solutions that help its customers improve contract management efficiency and reduce contract-related errors and missed business opportunities. Conga commissioned Forrester Consulting to conduct a Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study and examine the potential return on investment (ROI) that enterprises may realize by deploying Conga Contracts for contract creation and management. The purpose of this study is to provide readers with a framework to evaluate the potential financial impact of Conga Contracts on their organizations.
SOFTWARE
Network World

The 3 Drivers of Zero Trust Network Access Implementation

It's human nature to put off tasks that aren't urgent. Whether it's planning that never ends or simple procrastination, it's easy to let timelines slip until an external force lights a fire under the project. At many organizations, that's what's happened with Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA). The zero-trust security...
COMPUTERS
Network World

Digital Without Disruption: Strategies to Handle Todays Top Banking Challenges

Join experts from nCino, with added perspective and research from Salesforce, as they discuss the some of the top digital challenges confronting the banking industry today, share real-life examples and approaches of banks who are successfully navigating these issues, and explain how to devise a plan for your institution to effectively tackle these hurdles.
ECONOMY
Network World

5 New Ideas to Extend DE&I Beyond a One-Time Training

Following the historic social unrest of this past year, many businesses have recommitted to prioritizing diversity, equity, and inclusivity. There’s been a palpable shift, in which the workplace has become a platform for social change, and indifference is an increasingly less viable option. In fact, a recent CNBC article notes “companies that don’t prioritize diversity could see investors ditch their stock.”
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Network World

Preventing email data loss in Microsoft 365

Outbound email is the leading cause of data loss across all industries. Microsoft 365’s native security functionality needs augmenting with intelligent technology to provide DLP suited to modern email use. Download your report today to gain insight into email data loss and security in Microsoft 365, including:. How often data...
SOFTWARE

