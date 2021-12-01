ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapper YGG Tay Sentenced To 15 Years For Federal Gun, Drug Charges

 6 days ago
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Davante Harrison, known to many as rapper YGG Tay, was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison on conspiracy, gun and drug charges, the Maryland U.S. Attorney’s Office said Wednesday.

Harrison was convicted in August of federal conspiracy, possession and weapons charges after prosecutors said he was part of an operation selling fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, and crack. According to prosecutors, FBI agents executed search warrants of locations related to the conspiracy on Nov. 25, 2019. After searching Harrison, agents recovered $9,277 cash and a .40 caliber handgun with an extended magazine.

At another location, which prosecutors said functioned as a stash house, agents recovered two weapons, more than 400 grams of a mixture of fentanyl and heroin; 40 grams of cocaine, 27 grams of crack, 71 grams of a fentanyl mixture, and drug paraphernalia.

Between October and November 2019, law enforcement officers surveilled Harrison as he went to Rosedale and Golden Ring Park in Baltimore County, where they said he made drug deals.

A co-defendant in the case, Christopher Jerry, previously pleaded guilty to charges related to his role in the conspiracy, prosecutors said. Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 2.

A member of the group Young Go Getters, Harrison had seen his star rise prior to his run-in with law enforcement. His songs “Off Day,” “Roll Out” and “Go Getter” all have more than 500,000 views on YouTube.

In early November, Harrison posted a picture from his verified Instagram account that hinted at a possible legal challenge. “Teacher say what come after a sentence, I say appeal,” the caption reads.

