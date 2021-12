The Half Moon Bay High School boys varsity basketball team destroyed Homestead High School in their first home game of the season. “It’s exciting,” said John Parsons, Cougars head coach. “It’s just so cool to see our fans and the crowd here and to have a high school atmosphere again. That was a really rough 18 months for a lot of kids, and to get back to some normalcy and have people in the stands to watch us perform was really special.”

HALF MOON BAY, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO