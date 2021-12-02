Eddie Mekka, Carmine on 'Laverne & Shirley,' dies

Naya Rivera’s “Glee” co-stars are reuniting for their second annual fundraiser in her memory.
The Snixxmas Charity, named after the late actor’s annual holiday party, raises money for Alexandria House — a transitional housing program in Los Angeles for women and children in emergency shelter.
A livestreamed event with several cast members, including Amber Riley, Kevin McHale, Jenna Ushkowitz, Heather Morris, Vanessa Lengies, Harry Shum Jr., Chris Colfer, Dot-Marie Jones, Jayma Mays, Romy Rosemont and Jessalyn Gilsig, will take place on Dec. 17.
The inaugural benefit raised $117,000. This year’s goal is $150,000 to be raised through GoFundMe.
“To everyone who has participated in...
Comments / 0