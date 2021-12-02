ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eddie Mekka, Carmine on 'Laverne & Shirley,' dies

By City News Service
Bay News 9
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (CNS) — Members of the cast of "Laverne & Shirley" paid tribute Thursday to co-star Eddie Mekka, who played Carmine Ragusa — "The Big Ragu" — on the classic sitcom. Mekka died Saturday at his home in Newhall at age 69, according to Pat Benti, Mekka's friend...

