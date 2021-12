Pregnant women with COVID-19 are more likely to have complications with pregnancy and birth compared to those without, according to research publishing today (November 30th, 2021) in the open-access journal PLOS Medicine. The study looks at hospitalization for births in France during the first six months of the pandemic and suggests that vaccination may be useful to protect women and their babies, particularly for women at a higher risk of developing severe COVID-19 infections.

WOMEN'S HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO