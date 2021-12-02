ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Installation of new bus stop shelters continues, with ribbon-cutting Friday

Dec. 2, 2021 - Hampton Roads Transit has installed 16 new bus shelters in Hampton this year, and will mark those upgrades with a ceremonial ribbon cutting Friday, Dec. 3, at 10 a.m.

The event will take place at 81st Street and Orcutt Avenue in Hampton where three shelters have been installed. All are equipped with solar lights, benches and are ADA accessible. The public is invited.

The shelters at Orcutt Avenue are part of HRT’s strategic plan to install over 600 new passenger shelters at bus stops throughout a service area that includes Hampton, Newport News, Chesapeake, Norfolk, Portsmouth, and Virginia Beach. Hampton is scheduled to get 38 new shelters total. The transit agency is also adding or replacing benches and trash cans and many locations.

"We need to ensure that transit customers are treated with dignity," said William Harrell, President and CEO of HRT. "This is the reason why HRT has prioritized the installation and lighting of more shelters."

Shelters are not the only investments that HRT is making. New buses, digital information displays, and technology upgrades for better trip planning and mobile ticketing are also part of a regional transit program that HRT’s governing board has unanimously approved. Funding for the program, which is managed through the Hampton Roads Transportation Accountability Commission, was approved by the Virginia General Assembly in 2020.

