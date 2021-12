Pass the potatoes, and leave the worry, please. On this Thanksgiving, you are doing just fine if you accomplish nothing more than that. It has been a stressful year, at best, and a tragic one, at worst, for many people across the nation and the world. Today, there is still plenty to worry about, but, hopefully, there also is a table full of food and family and friends surrounding it.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 11 DAYS AGO