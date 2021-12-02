ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

The Animation Guild Is Fighting For A New Contract: What You Need To Know

By Alex Dudok de Wit
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a long delay, The Animation Guild (TAG) is negotiating a new union contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which represents employers. TAG’s last master agreement was ratified in 2018 for a three-year term, so it is due to expire. The union’s negotiations with...

Deadline

Animation Guild’s Contract Talks With AMPTP Enter Unscheduled Fifth Day

Contract negotiations between the Animation Guild and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers are entering their fifth day – one more than had been scheduled. Major issues for the union include better terms for streaming shows; a significant pay raise for animation writers – who make far less than their live-action counterparts covered by the WGA – and an outsized raise for the guild’s lowest-paid members, most of whom are women. The talks are being conducted under a media blackout, but before the negotiations began this week, leaders of the 4,600-member guild told their members, “After a substantial delay, negotiation...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in December

Netflix is removing a number of films and TV shows from its streaming library this December. Movies leaving the platform this month include dramas The Theory of Everything and Lee Daniels’ The Butler, both of which will disappear in the middle of the month on Dec. 15. The 2014 biographical romantic drama Theory of Everything stars Eddie Redmayne as famed theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking opposite frequent collaborator Felicity Jones as his wife Jane. Based on her 2007 memoir Travelling to Infinity: My Life With Stephen, the film chronicles their relationship, his amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) diagnosis and his work in the field...
TV SHOWS
HuffingtonPost

Comedian Torches Anti-Vaxxer In The Audience With An Absolutely Killer Line

British comedian Jimmy Carr jabbed an anti-vax member of his audience with a killer punchline about the coronavirus shot. “Let’s talk about the controversial thing, the vaccine,” Carr said in a preview of his upcoming Netflix special, “His Dark Material,” released this week. “Who’s not going to take the vaccine...
CELEBRITIES
mediafeed.org

8 great movies to watch on Amazon Prime right now

It can be overwhelming looking through Amazon Prime trying to find the perfect movie. On top of the movies exclusively found on Prime already, every month brings new additions to the streaming platform. To help reduce your viewing list to a reasonable number, we put together a list of must-watch movies on Amazon Prime that we highly recommend.
MOVIES
Macdaily News

Apple Original Films’ ‘CODA’ honored with nine Hollywood Critics Association Film Award nominations

Today the Hollywood Critics Association (HCA) announced that Apple Original Films’ acclaimed, award-winning film “CODA” has been honored with a total of nine nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Cast Ensemble, Best Actress and more. The nominations follow the recent announcement that the cast of “CODA” will be the...
MOVIES
The Independent

New York film critics name 'Drive My Car' best film of 2021

The New York Film Critics Circle on Friday named “Drive My Car,” Ryusuke Hamaguchi's intimate three-hour epic and Haruki Murakami’s short story adaptation, the best film of the year. Hamaguchi's film, about a widowed actor played by Hidetoshi Nishijima, has been widely hailed since its debut earlier in the year at the Cannes Film Festival, where it won for best screenplay. “Drive My Car,” which recently opened in limited theatrical release, is Japan s submission to the Academy Awards It's only the second time in the last four decades that the critics' top honor went to a non...
MOVIES
24/7 Wall St.

The Worst Classic Western To Stream Right Now

The movie era of classic Westerns probably began with John Wayne’s breakout role in “Stagecoach” (1939). Wayne made it with director John Ford, who would team with Wayne for several other movies. Ford eventually won four Oscars for Best Director. Wayne went on to become the greatest Western star of all time. The classic Western […]
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘The Power of the Dog’: Why Jane Campion Will Become the Third Woman to Win the Directing Oscar

Editor’s Note: The following story contains spoilers for “The Power of the Dog.” Jane Campion is enjoying this moment. After winning the Silver Lion for directing at Venice for “The Power of the Dog,” her triumphant return to feature films after 13 years, and soaking up the New York Film Festival applause at Alice Tully Hall, the director settles into a soft sofa at Netflix’s after-party at Tavern on the Green. She had taken a detour from moviemaking to create eight episodes of Sundance TV’s lauded series “Top of the Lake” (2013-2017), which starred Elisabeth Moss and Holly Hunter, back home...
MOVIES
Inverse

You need to watch the most on HBO Max ASAP

What makes a movie premise irresistible? It’s typically different from how movies are pitched to studios and agents. Trying to sell a movie can look like a math problem, suggesting that Plot A + Setting B x Twist C = Story D. But the best films are often the ones that get right to the point.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Lucy Animation Studio Brings the Magic of ‘Halloween’ to Colombia

Lucy Animation Studio’s Colombian cartoon “Halloween” was one of two feature films, alongside Star Toons Animation’s “Chaskis – Mensajeros del sol,” honored with the MIFA/Annecy Award from this year’s Ventana Sur Animation! sidebar. Teams representing the two films will receive full accreditation to Annecy 2022 and its MIFA marketplace, where they will pitch as part of the event’s Animation! Focus. Organized with the Annecy Festival’s MIFA market, Animation! took on a hybrid format this year, with some delegates traveling to Buenos Aires and others accessing full project details online for all Ventana Sur accredited participants. “Halloween” was created by Silvia Prietov, a...
WORLD
bocamag.com

Stream These: New on Netflix, Amazon, HBO Max, Hulu for December 2021

This month, Neo is back, Lucy and Desi are in trouble, and Oscar favorites arrive from Italy and the U.S. As we mentioned in our Week Ahead column a couple of weeks ago in advance of its limited theatrical release, “The Power of the Dog” is receiving much Oscar buzz, and should catapult to the top of your “must watch” list, even if you’re not the keenest fan of westerns. Director Jane Campion’s first film in 12 years is a gritty, lived-in drama set in 1920s Montana, where a feared local rancher (Benedict Cumberbatch, in one of his most acclaimed performances to date) spars with his meeker brother (Jesse Plemons) after the latter brings a new wife (Kirsten Dunst) and son into the family. Tensions flare in this psychological, subtly feminist spin on the male-dominated western, significantly directed by the second woman to ever earn an Academy Award nomination for Best Director, for “The Piano.”
TV SERIES
orcasound.com

Now in Paperback: ROBERT RISKIN: THE LIFE AND TIMES OF A HOLLYWOOD SCREENWRITER

Robert Riskin: The Life and Times of a Hollywood Screenwriter is the first detailed critical examination of the Hollywood pioneer’s life and work. In addition to being one of the great screenwriters of the classic Hollywood era, Riskin (1897–1955) was also a producer and director, founding his own film company and playing a crucial role in the foundation of the Screen Writers Guild. During World War II, Riskin was one of the major forces behind propaganda filmmaking. He worked in the Office of War Information and oversaw the distribution—and later, production—of films and documentaries in foreign theaters. He was interested in showing the rest of the world more than just an idealized version of America; he looked for films that emphasized the spiritual and cultural vibrancy within the United States, making charity, faith, and generosity of spirit his propaganda tools. His efforts also laid the groundwork for a system of distribution channels that would result in the dominance of American cinema in Europe in the postwar years.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Reuters

More minority faces in film, TV, music as audiences demand diversity

NEW YORK, Dec 2 (Reuters) - More minorities are showing up in mainstream U.S. entertainment, from films and TV to music, as audiences demand stories that reflect the world's diversity, showing that inclusion is good business, industry executives said. "Our industry has caught up with reality. The majority of the...
MOVIES
Variety

Film Musicians Secondary Markets Fund Marks 50th Anniversary

The Film Musicians Secondary Markets Fund, which collects and distributes residuals to union musicians who play on films and TV shows, will mark its 50th anniversary in 2022. It’s become a financial lifeline for many musicians, from helping them to achieve financial security to being a primary income source during their retirement years. Every July 1, the FMSMF sends checks to nearly 17,000 working musicians, retired musicians, and the beneficiaries of musicians who’ve passed away. According to executive director Kim Roberts Hedgpeth, this money constitutes about 1 percent of the so-called “producers’ gross receipts” from the sale of a film or TV show...
TV SHOWS

