Stanton man injured in an accident in Mills County

(Mills Co.) A Stanton man was injured in a single-vehicle accident in Mills County on November 30th.

The Mills County Sheriff’s Office says 63-year-old Mark Blair was driving a 2007 Mack eastbound on the off-ramp of Highway 34 at the eight-mile marker for Glenwood, approaching the intersection of the off-ramp and 221st Street. Blair attempted to turn southbound onto 221st Street and lost control. The Mack rolled onto its side, dumping the load of dirt it was carrying across the northbound lanes of 221st Street.

The Sheriff’s Office says there were skid marks approximately 52 ft. in length past the stop sign, traversing the corner, which indicated Blair did not stop at the stop sign and was traveling at a speed which led to the vehicle turning on its side.

Blair had to be mechanically extricated from the vehicle by the Glenwood Fire Department and was flown via Air Ambulance to the hospital.