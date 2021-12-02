Get Dirty: Holiday decor using Christmas greens

Christmas ornaments have always felt like the most special part of the holiday season. Whether fun and silly or nostalgic and personal, ornaments are often used year after year, and in a way feel like tiny time capsules that tell the history of a family and their holiday traditions. Ornaments can come in lots of shapes, materials, colors and moods, and the best part of decorating a Christmas tree can be the lack of uniformity between everyone’s ornaments. Let everyone choose the look and feel that fits their personality, and much like the tree itself, it’ll tell the story of the...

SHOPPING ・ 6 DAYS AGO