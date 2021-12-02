ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameron Parish, LA

Gov. Edwards, Venture Global Announce Over $10 Billion Investment to Develop LNG Facility in Cameron

louisiana.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. John Bel Edwards and Venture Global LNG CEO Mike Sabel announced the company will invest more than $10 billion in a new liquefied natural gas facility in Cameron Parish that will employ carbon capture and sequestration technology (CCS) to reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions. The project will result in at...

gov.louisiana.gov

