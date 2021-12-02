ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbies

How to Take Your Dirty Santa Game to the Next Level

By Ash
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Last weekend, we went to a Christmas party at my cousin's home. While we were there, we got to meet her husband's side of the family and they were a hoot! We also got to play Dirty Santa. How to Play Dirty Santa. In the game Dirty Santa, you...

newstalk1280.com

Comments / 0

Related
GATOR 99.5

Welsh Man Takes Flower “Boy” To the Next Level

I love weddings. I remember DJing my first wedding when I was actually in middle school. Since then, I have had a lot of practice under my belt. Each and every time I do one I find myself having a few "aww" moments. I've also had a few "ummm" moments too in the past.
ENTERTAINMENT
Connecticut Post

A do-it all kitchen appliance to take your holiday menu to the next level

You’ve probably heard the hype about Instant Pots, electric pressure cookers that can do everything from slow-cooking to steaming. But that’s not the only multi-functional kitchen appliance on the market. The PowerXL Electric Indoor Grill and Air Fryer adds an entirely new dimension to the multi-cooking game. Instead of soups,...
SHOPPING
Pratt Tribune

Haviland resident takes thankfulness to the next level during season of Thanksgiving

The time of year has come when we gather with our family and friends and are reminded of all of the blessings in our lives. Most people think about all there is to be thankful for around the holiday season - especially Thanksgiving. One Haviland resident, Logan Vandenhoek, has taken thankfulness to the next level of intentionality. Beginning in November of 2020 and ending in November of 2021, VandenHoek has shared what she is thankful for daily on Facebook for a whole year. Some posts included pictures, and others were just a sentence or two simply saying what she is thankful for.
HAVILAND, KS
Barbecuebible.com

Taking Holiday Ham to the Next Level

It looks a bit like a football. It comes from a hog known as “the Kobe beef of pork.” It’s sweet, salty, and smoky, the way a proper ham should be—but with a flavor that seems to go on forever. And it’s about to get even better—burnished with a pineapple-brown sugar glaze and electrified with Jamaican jerk seasoning.
RECIPES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
iheart.com

What Dog You Should Adopt Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Ready to bring home a little cute pup? Here's what Wags and Walks suggests you should adopt based on your zodiac sign. Aries -The best foster pet for them is the energetic type that never tires of running sprints, testing boundaries or playing fetch. Taurus -They would be happiest with...
ANIMALS
TrendHunter.com

25 Gag Gift Ideas

From elephant feces-infused gins to ranch-themed holiday eggnogs these outrageous gag gift ideas are sure to get a reaction out of people. For those looking for unique gag gifts, the Indlovu is a South African gin made from "elephant dung." The unique ingredient was chosen after the creators learned that elephants are extremely particular about the food they forage. Notably, only half of the plants are absorbed–leaving the other half to remain intact in their feces.
LIFESTYLE
Domaine

How to Properly Wash Your Bed Pillows in Just a Few Steps

Once you’ve stripped your bed, washed your sheets, and primped your pillowcases, you may think you’ve fulfilled your bed-cleaning duties. But your work isn’t truly done until you’ve also washed your pillows. Yes, your pillows themselves need to be cleaned—so no, you’re not fully off the hook once you’ve washed your pillowcases.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Second Person#The Worst Gift
IndieWire

9 Best Board Games and Trivia Games to Buy this Holiday Season

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. The holidays are here! If you’re looking for board games to add to your collection, or shopping around for gift ideas and stocking stuffers, you’ve come to the right place. We put together a list of nine of the best board games and trivia games to buy this holiday season. Find our roundup of festive games below, and for more game-night recommendations check out...
HOBBIES
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: This Mother-Daughter Design Duo Transforms Buses into Tiny Homes, Like This One

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. November is Family Month on Apartment Therapy! We’re sharing stories all month about families — whether that’s partners, kids, roommates, parents, pets, or plants — from improving your daily relationships or going home for the holidays. Head over here to see them all!
INDIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A 2-Day, $150 Refresh Pumps up the Charm in this Boring Bathroom

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Flipped homes can be great buys if you’re looking for something that’s up-to-date and doesn’t need any major renovations. But they don’t always pack a lot of punch when it comes to character. See: This tiny bathroom from the 1952 home of DIYer Emily Welch.
INTERIOR DESIGN
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

How To Soften A Stick of Butter Without Melting It – [Kitchen Hack]

When it comes to holiday cooking, butter is a staple. For my Thanksgiving recipes, I got six packages to use in my dishes. By the way, cooking from scratch is exhausting. I'm glad I only do it a few times a year. Usually, I'm always trying to find the easy way to make things, anything. I love any and all hacks I can find to make me look like a good cooker. You know, one that slaved in the kitchen and put a lot of time and energy into every dish. I can really put on a good act. LOL.
RECIPES
Lifehacker

The Laziest, Most Efficient Way to Clean Just Before Guests Arrive

Having people over is always more work than you think it’s going to be. Even if you go in with the intention of keeping it casual, there’s usually the moment about a half hour before guests are set to arrive that you realize that your home—which you initially didn’t think was that bad—actually looks pretty sloppy.
HOME & GARDEN
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Evansville IN
9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsTalk 1280 WGBF has the best local news coverage Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy