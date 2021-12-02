How to Take Your Dirty Santa Game to the Next Level

The time of year has come when we gather with our family and friends and are reminded of all of the blessings in our lives. Most people think about all there is to be thankful for around the holiday season - especially Thanksgiving. One Haviland resident, Logan Vandenhoek, has taken thankfulness to the next level of intentionality. Beginning in November of 2020 and ending in November of 2021, VandenHoek has shared what she is thankful for daily on Facebook for a whole year. Some posts included pictures, and others were just a sentence or two simply saying what she is thankful for.

HAVILAND, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO