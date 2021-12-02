ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parents Defending Education Files Civil Rights Complaint Over Middle School’s Plans For Racially Segregated ‘Affinity Groups’

By Opinion and Editorial
 1 day ago
Kendall Tietz

Parents Defending Education (PDE) filed a civil rights complaint Thursday with the U.S. Department of Education (DOE) against New York City Public Schools for its plans to hold racially segregated “affinity groups,” according to the complaint.

PDE filed the complaint with the Office for Civil Rights “for discrimination on the basis of race, color or national origin in programs or activities that receive Federal financial assistance,” claiming the district violated both Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

Lower Manhattan Community School, which is the reason for the complaint, planned to divide students into affinity groups at school on Nov. 23 and 24, based on skin color to “undo the legacy of racism and oppression in this country that impacts our school community,” according to an email sent to parents, the Daily Caller News Foundation previously reported.

Seventh and eighth graders would choose to participate in discussion with either whites, Asians or multi-racial students, while African-American and Hispanic student groups will participate in a separate discussion, Principal Shanna Douglas wrote in the email, according to the NYP, who first reported the story. She described an “affinity group” as “a group formed around a shared interest.”

Another “opt-out” group will be offered to students who are “uncomfortable with the format” of the program, which PDE argues “has the effect of singling out those who object to sorting students by race, potentially stigmatizing them.” Those students will reportedly be asked, “why are we even talking about racial identity?”

The group called on the federal DOE to “remedy unlawful policies and practices” and “order appropriate relief,” citing the monumental 1954 Supreme Court case, Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka, which ruled that racial segregation of students is unconstitutional.

The grassroots parent organization explained it was filing the complaint as an interested third party “that opposes racial discrimination and political indoctrination in America’s schools.”

PDE also filed a complaint in October against Wellesley Public Schools in a Massachusetts federal court “alleging that the district has systemically and repeatedly violated students’ First and Fourteenth Amendment rights, Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, and the Massachusetts Students’ Freedom of Expression Law through the use of segregated ‘affinity groups’ and an onerous speech code featuring a ‘bias reporting’ program,” according to a press release, the DCNF previously reported.

Comments / 77

The Bayou Oracle
1d ago

New York City already has the most segregated school system in the U.S.. Democrats never change their end goal, they only change which people they demonize in order to achieve the end goal.

Freebooter Republic
1d ago

I would rather have children taught that the idea of "races" within the Human Race is delusional. That the epidermis controls nothing.

Kent Premo
21h ago

It seems like we are headed there or according to the teachers themselves, we probably should be. Blacks want their children to be taught about a world that no longer exist, like it is still currently happening today! And educators are claiming subjects like math are forms of white supremacy. They say black kids shouldn’t have to have 4 years of math to graduate because they don’t typically use it in their adult life, remember educators are saying this not me! Also they are now trying to get rid of the grades “A” and “F” in schools to make it to where kids of color won’t fail. So how about this. As sick as it is! Have black kids go to their own schools where they can learn all the history from way back when and how whites created an America that has laws that they just can’t possibly follow. And teach music and dance. And let the other schools excel at the core studies. Maybe everyone will be happy and cries of racism will stop

Reason.com

New York Creating Race-Based School 'Affinity Groups' To Combat Racism

On November 23 and 24, seventh and eighth graders at the Lower Manhattan Community Middle School—a public middle school in the borough's highly coveted District 2—are scheduled to begin their mornings by organizing themselves into racial identity "affinity groups." This intentional act of segregation is being conducted in the name of undoing "the legacy of racism and oppression in this country."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Times

Parents have every right to be involved in their children's education

Democrats are still trying to make sense of Virginia’s governor’s race, which turned out to be an informal referendum on parental rights in education. According to a Washington Post poll, voters ranked education the second most important issue, and a whopping 77% of governor-elect Glenn Youngkin’s voters agreed with the statement that parents should have “a lot” of say in what their child’s school teaches.
EDUCATION
