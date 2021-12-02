ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Student Bulletin 12-2-21

 4 days ago

TODAY’S ENTRÉE: Ultimate Meat Pizza, Turkey Ham Alfredo with Rotini, or Lentil Pasta with Alfredo. TOMORROW’S ENTRÉE: Corn Puppies, Chef Salad, or Grilled Cheese Sandwich. TOMORROW’S BREAKFAST: Breakfast Bites, Apple Cinnamon Nutri Grain Bar, or Cocoa Puffs. Today is an X...

Thursday, December 2nd

Thursday: Show Choir (7AM) Room 201 7th & 8th Grade Choir (7AM) Robotics Club (3-4PM) Room 430 6th Grade Band (3:05-3:45PM) Band Room Femme Club (3-4PM) FCS kitchens. Friday: TIE Club (7:15AM)Media Center Mathcounts (3-4PM) Room 219 Jazz Band (3-4PM)Band Room. Student News. Do you want to spend lunch recess...
Semester 2 Schedule Changes

Students, please look over your second semester schedule on Synergy StudentVUE under “Class Schedule”, “Quarter 3” and “Quarter 4”. Please check your schedule for obvious errors!. Schedule changes will be made for the following reasons:. Errors like two geometry classes in the same semester. Incorrect level of instruction. To fill...
Students and parents react to threats at Mount Abraham Union Schools

Students and parents react to threats at Mount Abraham Union Schools. Students and parents react to threats at Mount Abraham Union Schools. Danville School students vote on new school mascot, results to be announced Thursday. Danville implements mask mandate, business owners oppose. This Place in History: Van Ness House Hotel...
Delayed Start: Aurora Public Schools To Start Classes On Monday An Hour Later In The Spring

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora Public Schools sent a letter to families stating classes will start later on Mondays during the spring 2022 semester. They cite ongoing staffing issues. (credit: CBS) Students in grades K-12 will start an hour later on Mondays in order to give teachers more time to plan. Every other school day will start regularly, and all school days will end at the same time. Preschool, ACTION Zone Schools and Pickens Technical College are exempt. Preschool and ACTION Zone students who ride the bus will be picked up at their normal times. “Many teachers have expressed concerns about lack of planning time because they have been providing additional coverage for classrooms to address the substitute shortage. We need to be as proactive as possible in addressing these challenges,” said Superintendent Rico Munn in the letter. Last month, multiple school districts across the state canceled classes for a day due to lack of available staffing.
‘The Right Thing To Do’: Aurora School Leaders Implement Closed Campuses & Enhanced Security

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – After weeks of violent incidents involving Aurora youth, including two shootings at or near high school campuses, Aurora Public Schools enacted additional security measures on high school campuses Monday.   “We are very concerned about gun violence, youth violence that is happening in our community,” said Rico Munn, Superintendent of Aurora Public Schools.   (credit: CBS) The changes include moving all high schools to closed campuses through at least winter break. That means students won’t be able to go to their cars during the day or leave for lunch.   Munn said the open campus policy has been in place for at least 12 years. Each...
Seniors – Order Transcripts Now!

As the winter break approaches, counselors want to remind seniors to be thinking ahead about college admission applications, scholarship applications and transcript requests. Counselors are not on duty during winter break from December 23rd, 2021 through January 3rd, 2022. Please check your application deadlines and make sure you have all materials from your counselor or transcripts from the registrar by Friday, December 17th, 2021 for any application deadlines prior to January 3rd, 2022.
New Denver school board president calls district a "racist system"

The newly elected school board president backed by the teachers union declared "a new era for Denver Public Schools" at the board meeting Tuesday.What's new: Xóchitl "Sochi" Gaytán, a parent from southwest Denver, took the helm as board president in a secret-ballot vote, our education reporting partners at Chalkbeat write. She immediately vowed to improve education for students of color, which are a majority of the district.What she's saying: "We have work to do," she said. "We know that the employees and the staff of all of Denver Public Schools are working within a racist system."The intrigue: Tay Anderson, the embattled board member who was censured by the previous board for his conduct, was selected as the board's vice president.The decision was a vote of confidence for Anderson as he defeated former board president Carrie Olson.The big picture: The entire school board is now backed by the teachers union, a flip from the previous makeup that featured members who supported education overhaul initiatives, such as broader school choice.Go deeper with our partners at Chalkbeat
Monday, December 6th

Monday: Minecraft Club (3-3:45PM) Media Center 6th Grade Choir (3-4PM) Room 201 6th Grade Band (3:05-3:45PM) Band Room Orchestra (3PM-3:45PM) Room 200. Tuesday: Show Choir (7AM) Room 201 Ukulele Club (3-4PM) Room 205. Student News. Congratulations to Ben Campbell, Viet Lai, Ha Quach and Claire Timperley who all competed in...
Spotlight: North Springs student creates plushies

During a pandemic quarantine, North Springs High School student Morgan Lockett started an Internet business selling handmade plushies. The plushies have since become a creative way to help out with college fees. “Back in sixth grade, I was in Girl Scouts and we were supposed to crochet hats for babies. So, I self-taught myself to […] The post Spotlight: North Springs student creates plushies appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
December 3rd

LUNCH FRIDAY (12/03): Corn Puppies, Breaded Chicken Fingers MEATLESS OPTIONS: Grilled Cheese Sandwich, Cheese Chef Salad. 6th grade: Zaye Settrini, Phoenix Settrini-Arizola. Please come to the office during lunch to play Plinko and claim your prize!. Student Council Meeting: The next Student Council Meeting will be held on Tuesday, December...
Some Parents Not Pleased As Kids Are Required To Wear Masks During Outdoor Recess At Jonathan Burr Elementary School In Wicker Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — A masking controversy is bubbling up at an elementary school in Wicker Park – with regard to whether kids need to be masked during outdoor recess as a mitigation against COVID-19. As CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reported Friday, it turns out the decision on that issue is up to the individual school. According to Chicago Public Schools students may remove their masks for recess BUT the school’s principal gets the final say… and at schools like this one, the masks are staying on. The kids at Jonathan Burr Elementary School, 1621 W. Wabansia Ave., get 20 minutes...
Daily Bulletin 12-1-2021

LUNCH TODAY: SAUSAGE LINKS, FRENCH TOAST STICKS, CHEESY FRENCH BREAD PIZZA, CHEESE STICKS, CHEESE CHEF SALAD. LUNCH THURSDAY: ULTIMATE MEAT PIZZA, TURKEY HAM ALFREDO, CHEESE CHEF SALAD. HOT BREAKFAST THURSDAY: CINNAMON WAFFLES. Today is a Y day!. Students, would you like to consider being a Team Time tutor? Come to...
Daily Bulletin 12-2-2021

LUNCH TODAY: ULTIMATE MEAT PIZZA, TURKEY HAM ALFREDO, CHEESE CHEF SALAD. LUNCH FRIDAY: CORN PUPPIES, CHEESE & CHEF SALAD, GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICH. HOT BREAKFAST FRIDAY: BREAKFAST BITES. Today is an X day!. Students, would you like to consider being a Team Time tutor? Come to the office or counselors office...
Daily Bulletin 12-3-2021

LUNCH TODAY: CORN PUPPIES, CHEESE & CHEF SALAD, GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICH. LUNCH MONDAY: BREADED CHICKEN NUGGETS, HOMEMADE BEEF CHILI, CHEESE & CHEF SALAD, HEARTY BEAN CHILI. HOT BREAKFAST MONDAY: APPLE FRUDEL. Today is a Y day!. Students, would you like to consider being a Team Time tutor? Come to the...

