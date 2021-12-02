Student Bulletin 12-2-21

The newly elected school board president backed by the teachers union declared "a new era for Denver Public Schools" at the board meeting Tuesday.What's new: Xóchitl "Sochi" Gaytán, a parent from southwest Denver, took the helm as board president in a secret-ballot vote, our education reporting partners at Chalkbeat write. She immediately vowed to improve education for students of color, which are a majority of the district.What she's saying: "We have work to do," she said. "We know that the employees and the staff of all of Denver Public Schools are working within a racist system."The intrigue: Tay Anderson, the embattled board member who was censured by the previous board for his conduct, was selected as the board's vice president.The decision was a vote of confidence for Anderson as he defeated former board president Carrie Olson.The big picture: The entire school board is now backed by the teachers union, a flip from the previous makeup that featured members who supported education overhaul initiatives, such as broader school choice.Go deeper with our partners at Chalkbeat

DENVER, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO