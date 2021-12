At the moment, the Toyota GR Yaris is the darling of the enthusiast market. Its compact size, punchy turbocharged engine, balanced chassis, six-speed manual, and all-wheel drive make it among the most fun things you can buy on four wheels. If there was a complaint, it’s that it might not be the best daily driver, due to its more raucous attitude. On the flip side, the BMW 128ti is still very quick for a hot-hatch but much more refined. The only real question is, which is faster in a straight line?

CARS ・ 11 DAYS AGO