N7 is a light, yellowy brown with muted, warm undertones and a matte finish. It had opaque color payoff, which made it more pigmented than marketed, though it was blendable and easy to work with, so it could be used with a lighter hand for sheerer coverage if desired. The texture was soft, blendable, and a touch powdery in the pan but not on the lid. It stayed on well for eight hours before fading noticeably.

MAKEUP ・ 7 DAYS AGO