Aptar in Top 10 of America’s Most Responsible Companies 2022 by Newsweek

Tesla, the world's leading EV manufacturer, has been having a tough time in the last couple of weeks. First, its CEO Elon Musk went on a Tesla stock selling spree, and now the company is dealing with a great deal of mass recalls affecting popular models such as the Model 3 and Model Y. Back in June, we reported that the company was recalling 300,000 cars due to a faulty cruise control system. Then, earlier this month, Tesla recalled a further 2,791 Model 3 and Model Y cars due to the possibility of the front left lateral link becoming loose from the chassis. Just a few days later, the company issued another recall affecting 12,000 vehicles due to malfunctioning driver assistance systems. Well, guess what? The recalls ain't over. This time, it's the turn of the Tesla Model S and Model X. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), these cars could have faulty airbags.

ECONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO