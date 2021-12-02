ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aptar in Top 10 of America’s Most Responsible Companies 2022 by Newsweek

Business Wire
 1 day ago

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE: ATR), a global leader in drug delivery, consumer product dispensing and active material solutions, has been named one of America’s Most Responsible Companies 2022 by Newsweek and is ranked #10 out of 500 U.S. companies. Aptar is also ranked first in its industry...

