Man accused of putting razor blades in supermarket pizza dough gets nearly 5 years in prison

The Hill
 1 day ago
A New Hampshire man accused of putting razor blades in pizza dough in supermarkets in two states was sentenced to nearly 5 years in prison.

Thirty-nine-year-old Nicholas Mitchell’s sentence of 4 years and nine months followed an agreement with prosecutors after pleading guilty in June to tampering with consumer products. Mitchell will then serve three years of supervised release and has been ordered to pay nearly $320,000.

Product tampering occurred at stores in both New Hampshire and Maine.

“This sentence has to send a firm message that anyone who is going to engage in conduct like this will spend a significant time in federal prison, and to send a message of deterrence to Mr. Mitchell that society will not tolerate him blowing up like this,” Chief Judge Jon D. Levy said during the Zoom hearing, according to The Portland Press Herald.

Mitchell, a former employee of It’ll Be Pizza, reportedly told the court before his sentencing that he did not intend to harm anyone in the public.

“I think it’s very important to clarify here that my intentions were never to harm anybody, only to disrupt my former employer’s bottom line,” Mitchell said, per the Press Herald.

Mitchell was arrested in Oct. 2020 after three customers discovered the blades and other pieces of metal in Portland Pie Co. pizza dough they purchased at Hannaford supermarkets, leading to a product recall.

Russel Bennett
21h ago

Need to slice him up a bit with a razor blade then rub him with salt and lemon juice.

