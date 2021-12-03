ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI) Misses Q3 EPS by 13c, Guidance Misses

StreetInsider.com
 3 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
smarteranalyst.com

Ollie’s Q3 Results Disappoint; Shares Sink Nearly 20%

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (OLLI) reported disappointing financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended October 30 after the market closed on Thursday. Following the announcement, shares of the company tanked nearly 20% in the extended trading session to end the day at $50.55.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
pulse2.com

Ollie’s Stock (OLLI): Why The Price Substantially Dropped Today

The stock price of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OLLI) fell by over 20% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OLLI) fell by over 20% pre-market today. Investors are responding negatively to the company’s third-quarter fiscal 2021 financial results.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

AGM Group Holdings (AGMH) Reports Q3 EPS of $0.01

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. AGM Group Holdings (NASDAQ: AGMH) reported Q3 EPS of $0.01. Revenue for the quarter came in at $5.34 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on AGM Group Holdings...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olli#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Ollie S Bargain Outlet#Fy2021
StreetInsider.com

Dole plc (DOLE) Tops Q3 EPS by 3c; Offers Guidance

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Dole plc (NYSE: DOLE) reported Q3 EPS of $0.63, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.60. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.3 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) Reports Q3 EPS of RMB 0.33

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) reported Q3 EPS of RMB0.33. Revenue for the quarter came in at RMB1.68 billion. For earnings history and earnings-related data on RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) click here.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Big Lots (BIG) Tops Q3 EPS by 2c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Big Lots (NYSE: BIG) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.14), $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.16). Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.34 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. GUIDANCE:. Big Lots sees...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Hibbett Sports (HIBB) Tops Q3 EPS by 15c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ: HIBB) reported Q3 EPS of $1.68, $0.15 better than the analyst estimate of $1.53. Revenue for the quarter came in at $381.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $359.95 million.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Ulta Beauty: Q3 Earnings Insights

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Ulta Beauty beat estimated earnings by 62.14%, reporting an EPS of $3.94 versus an estimate of $2.43, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $444,000,000.00 from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
smarteranalyst.com

Descartes Systems Q3 EPS Doubles; Shares Pop

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. The Descartes Systems Group (DSG) is a technology company based in Canada that provides on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions to businesses. The company reported higher profits and revenues in its third quarter. (See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks) Revenues & Earnings. Revenues came in at...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Ollie's Bargain stock drops 13% after retailer hit harder by supply-chain snags

Shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. fell more than 13% in the extended session Thursday after the retailer reported lower profit and sales, saying it was hit by "greater-than-anticipated supply-chain headwinds." Ollie's said it earned $23.2 million, or 36 cents a share, compared with $45.2 million, or 68 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted for one-time items, Ollie's earned 34 cents a share. Sales fell 7.5% to $383.5 million, the company said. Analysts polled by FactSet were looking at consensus EPS of 47 cents on sales of $415 million. "Our third-quarter performance was impacted by greater-than-anticipated supply chain-related headwinds, leading to lower than expected results," Chief Executive John Swygert said in a statement. These were transitory for the most part and Ollie's is taking steps to navigate the challenges, but the "pressures have continued to impact our business in the fourth quarter," he said. Same-store sales fell 15.5%, compared with a 15.3% increase a year ago and a 1.3% drop in the third quarter of fiscal 2019, Ollie's said. The shares ended the regular trading day up 2.7%.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Lands' End (LE) Tops Q3 EPS by 1c, Q4 Guidance Misses

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Lands' End (NASDAQ: LE) reported Q3 EPS of $0.22, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $0.21. Revenue for the quarter came in at $375.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $397 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Tilly's, Inc. (TLYS) Tops Q3 EPS by 33c; Offers Guidance

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE: TLYS) reported Q3 EPS of $0.66, $0.33 better than the analyst estimate of $0.33. Revenue for the quarter came in at $206.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $184.24 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Ulta Salon (ULTA) Tops Q3 EPS by $1.52. Raises Guidance

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ulta Salon (NASDAQ: ULTA) reported Q3 EPS of $3.94, $1.52 better than the analyst estimate of $2.42. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Cooper Cos. (COO) Misses Q4 EPS by 9c, Offers FY22 Guidance

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Cooper Cos. (NYSE: COO) reported Q4 EPS of $3.28, $0.09 worse than the analyst estimate of $3.37. Revenue for the quarter came in at $759.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $747.85 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Smith & Wesson Brands (SWBI) Misses Q2 EPS by 19c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ: SWBI) reported Q2 EPS of $1.13, $0.19 worse than the analyst estimate of $1.32. Revenue for the quarter came in at $230.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $267.56 million. For earnings...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Express (EXPR) Tops Q3 EPS by 15c, Revenue Misses Consensus

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Express (NYSE: EXPR) reported Q3 EPS of $0.17, $0.15 better than the analyst estimate of $0.02. Revenue for the quarter came in at $472 million versus the consensus estimate of $503.1 million. Consolidated comparable sales increased 46%...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Gap, Inc. (GPS) Misses Q3 EPS by 24c, Cuts FY EPS Guidance

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Gap, Inc. (NYSE: GPS) reported Q3 EPS of $0.27, $0.24 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.51. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.94 billion versus the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Kroger (KR) Tops Q3 EPS by 13c, Updates Guidance

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Kroger (NYSE: KR) reported Q3 EPS of $0.78, $0.13 better than the analyst estimate of $0.65. Revenue for the quarter came in at $31.9 billion versus the consensus estimate of $31.12 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Kirkland's plunges on missing EPS, revenue estimates

Kirkland's (KIRK -29.3%) Q3 reported a 2% drop in net sales to $143.6M which was driven by 3.1% fewer stores; comparable sales decreased 0.7%, including an e-commerce increase of 7.3%. Store count at end of quarter stood at 369; company believes ideal store count should be ~350 stores with additional...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy