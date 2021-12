Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) shares are dropping nearly 16% to $56.14 after the Silicon Slopes, Utah-based company posted third-quarter results and gave fourth-quarter guidance. Domo (DOMO) said third-quarter revenue was up 21% year-over-year to $65.1 million, with the majority of that coming from subscriptions, at $56.6 million. Billings, a closely watched metric for software-as-a-service companies, came in at $70.2 million, up 26% year-over-year. Domo (DOMO) lost an adjusted 32 cents per share during the quarter.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO