First Majestic Completes US$230 Million Convertible Senior Notes Offering

8i Acquisition 2 Corp. (NASDAQ: LAXXU), a newly organized blank check company incorporated as a British Virgin Islands business company and led by Chief Executive Officer, Meng Dong (James) Tan, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 7,500,000 units at an offering price of $10.00 per unit, with each unit consisting of one ordinary share, one redeemable warrant, and one right to receive one-tenth (1/10) of an ordinary share. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase purchase one-half (1/2) of one ordinary share, and each ten rights entitle the holder thereof to receive one ordinary share. The exercise price of the warrants is $11.50 per full share. The units are expected to trade on the Nasdaq Global Market, ("Nasdaq") under the ticker symbol "LAXXU" beginning on November 22, 2021. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the ordinary shares, warrants and rights will be traded on Nasdaq under the symbols "LAX," "LAXXW," and "LAXXR," respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. The offering is expected to close on November 24, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

