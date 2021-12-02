ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Majestic Completes US$230 Million Convertible Senior Notes Offering

StreetInsider.com
 4 days ago

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 2, 2021) - First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: FR) ("First Majestic" or the "Company") announced today the closing of its previously announced offering of US$200 million aggregate principal amount of...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Results of EssilorLuxottica’s mandatory public offer for GrandVision shares

Results of EssilorLuxottica's mandatory public offer for GrandVision shares. • Acceptance Period ended 3 December 2021 (at 17:40 hours CET) • 13.06% of the Shares have been tendered under the Offer during the Acceptance Period. • Including...
StreetInsider.com

Beard Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (BRDU) Prices 20M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Beard Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: BRDU) announced today the pricing of its initial public offering ("IPO") of 20,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") and trade under the ticker symbol "BRD U" beginning on November 24, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of the Company's Class A common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one share of the Company's Class A common stock at an exercise price of $11.50 per share, subject to adjustment. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on the NYSE under the symbols "BRD" and "BRD WS," respectively.
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 InnovAge Holding Corp. For: Dec 01 Filed by: BLAIR PATRICK T

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
Benzinga

Pond Technologies Announces Amended and Restated Secured Convertible Note

The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Pond Technologies Holdings Inc. (TSXV: POND)(OTCQB: PNDHF), an ESG company addressing global sustainability challenges of protein shortages and climate change, announces it has issued an amended and restated promissory note in the principal amount of CAD$1,988,500 to Georgian Villas Inc.
CoinTelegraph

Galaxy Digital raises $500 million in convertible debt to fund business expansion

Galaxy Digital, a cryptocurrency brokerage and merchant bank founded by billionaire investor Michael Novogratz, announced on Monday that it would be issuing $500 million in exchangeable senior notes to accelerate business initiatives. The debt is convertible into company equity and bears an interest rate of 3% per annum, with maturity in 2026. New expansion areas include nonfungible tokens, or NFTs, with the firm committing $62 million of its capital into 22 NFT-related companies since the start of the year.
StreetInsider.com

Form 6-K FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER For: Nov 29

FORM 6-K REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15d-16 FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP. (Translation of registrant's name into English) 925 West Georgia Street, Suite 1800, Vancouver BC V6C 3L2. (Address of principal executive offices) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual...
flarecord.com

Greenberg Traurig Advised ARKO Corp. on $450 Million Private Note Offering

Greenberg Traurig issued the following announcement on Nov. 22. Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, P.A., advised ARKO Corp. on its private offering of $450 million of its 5.125% Senior Notes due 2029. The company used a portion of the net proceeds from the offering to repay certain existing indebtedness under...
Triad Business Journal

Kontoor Brands closes sale of $400 million in senior notes

Less than two weeks after announcing its offering of $400 million in senior notes, Kontoor Brands (NYSE: KTB) has closed the sale of the notes. The Greensboro designer, maker and marketer of Lee and Wrangler branded apparel and accessories released the offer on Nov. 9. On Nov. 18, Kontoor announced it had entered into an indenture with U.S. National Bank, to which it issued and sold the senior notes, which carry a 4.15% interest rate, due on Nov. 15, 2029.
StreetInsider.com

8i Acquisition 2 Corp. (LAXXU) Prices 7.5M Unit IPO at $10/unit

8i Acquisition 2 Corp. (NASDAQ: LAXXU), a newly organized blank check company incorporated as a British Virgin Islands business company and led by Chief Executive Officer, Meng Dong (James) Tan, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 7,500,000 units at an offering price of $10.00 per unit, with each unit consisting of one ordinary share, one redeemable warrant, and one right to receive one-tenth (1/10) of an ordinary share. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase purchase one-half (1/2) of one ordinary share, and each ten rights entitle the holder thereof to receive one ordinary share. The exercise price of the warrants is $11.50 per full share. The units are expected to trade on the Nasdaq Global Market, ("Nasdaq") under the ticker symbol "LAXXU" beginning on November 22, 2021. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the ordinary shares, warrants and rights will be traded on Nasdaq under the symbols "LAX," "LAXXW," and "LAXXR," respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. The offering is expected to close on November 24, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
StreetInsider.com

Genius Sports Group (GENI) Announces 282K Insider Share Purchase by Management and Board Members

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) ("Genius Sports" or the "Company"), the official data, technology and commercial partner that powers the ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media, announces the purchase of common stock on the open market by individual members of the Company's Board of Directors ("Director"), as follows.
StreetInsider.com

Bitcoin miner Griid Infrastructure to go public via $3.3 billion SPAC deal

(Reuters) - Bitcoin miner Griid Infrastructure will go public by merging with blank-check firm Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp in a deal valuing the combined company at about $3.3 billion. Griid Infrastructure will list on the New York Stock Exchange under the new ticker symbol "GRDI" after its deal with the...
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Cardlytics, Inc. For: Dec 01 Filed by: SOSIN CLIFFORD

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
StreetInsider.com

SymBULL - Announces Unique NFTs for Holders

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 4, 2021) - SymBULL announced on December 1, 2021 that all holders with 2 Million SymBULL by December 10th will receive a unique BULL NFT. These will be numbered and each have features that will be used in the future gaming platform. We are calling these the OG BULLS.
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 OSHKOSH CORP For: Dec 01 Filed by: Cortina Ignacio A

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 QUIDEL CORP /DE/ For: Dec 01 Filed by: Hodges Michelle A.

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:. 1. Reflects release of restricted stock units that were previously reported on a Form 4. 2. Disposition of...
StreetInsider.com

Alliance Global Partners Starts Neuroone Medical Technologies (NMTC) at Buy

Alliance Global Partners initiates coverage on Neuroone Medical Technologies (NASDAQ: NMTC) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL For: Dec 01 Filed by: REILLY PAUL C

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Natera, Inc. For: Dec 01 Filed by: Chapman Steven Leonard

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:. 1. The sale of shares was effected pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted by the Reporting...
StreetInsider.com

BeiGene (BGNE) Launches Proposed Initial Public Offering on the STAR Market in China

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE; HKEX: 06160), a global, science-driven biotechnology company focused on developing innovative and affordable medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide, today announced the commencement of an initial public offering (STAR Offering) on the Science and Technology Innovation Board (STAR Market) of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE). The total number of shares being offered in the STAR Offering is 115,055,260 ordinary shares, par value $0.0001 per share, which represents 8.62% of BeiGene's total outstanding ordinary shares as of October 31, 2021, after giving effect to the shares being offered. The shares offered in the STAR Offering (RMB Shares) will be issued to and subscribed for by permitted investors in the People's Republic of China (PRC) and listed and traded on the STAR Market in Renminbi. In addition, BeiGene expects to grant China International Capital Corporation Limited a 30-day overallotment option for up to 17,258,000 additional RMB Shares. The consummation of the STAR Offering is subject to, among other things, market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the STAR Offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the STAR Offering.
