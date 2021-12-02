ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marvel Closes First Tranche of Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2021 / Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV)(Frankfurt: O4T1)(OTCQB: MARVF); (the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of its first tranche of the non-brokered...

StreetInsider.com

Alset EHome International Inc. Prices $30 Million Underwritten Public Offering

BETHESDA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2021 / Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ: AEI) ("AEI" or the "Company"), a diversified holding company principally engaged through its subsidiaries in the development of EHome communities and other property development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities and consumer products, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering ("the Offering") totaling $30 million in gross proceeds or $34.5 million in gross proceeds, if the over-allotment option is exercised in full. The offering consists of common stock, par value $0.001 per share ("Common Stock"), at a price to the public of $0.60 per Share, and pre-funded warrants to purchase shares of Common Stock at a price of $0.599 per pre-funded warrant. The pre-funded warrants have an exercise price of $0.001 per share.
StreetInsider.com

Sativa Wellness Group Announces Change of Share Capital

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2021 / Sativa Wellness Group Inc. (CSE:SWEL) ("Sativa Wellness" or the "Company") announced today that an application has been made to the Aquis Stock Exchange ("AQSE") and the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") for 1,675,350 common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") to be admitted on or around 9 December 2021, subject to the approval of the CSE and AQSE. These are to be issued to a consultant who has exercised their option in relation to G' shares in a subsidiary company.
Seeking Alpha

Context Therapeutics raises $31.25M in private placement

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) has entered into securities purchase agreements of 5M shares of common stock together with warrants to purchase equal number of shares, which will result in gross proceeds of ~$31.25M, in a private placement. Each share of common stock and Warrant are being sold together at a combined...
aithority.com

ISpecimen Inc. Announces $21 Million Private Placement

ISpecimen Inc. an online marketplace for human biospecimens, announced that it has entered into a definitive securities purchase agreement for a private placement with three accredited investors for the sale of 1,749,999 shares of common stock of iSpecimen together with warrants to purchase 1,312,500 shares of common stock (“Warrants”), which will result in gross proceeds to iSpecimen of approximately $21.0 million, before deducting placement offering expenses. Each share of common stock and accompanying three-quarters of one Warrant are being sold at a combined offering price of $12.00. The detachable Warrants have a five and one-half year term and an exercise price of $13.00 per share. This private placement is expected to close on December 1, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
StreetInsider.com

Blue Star Gold Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placements of Flow-Through and Non-Flow Through Common Shares and Warrant Extension

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 29, 2021) - Blue Star Gold Corp. (TSXV: BAU) (FSE: 5WP0) (OTCQB: BAUFF) ("Blue Star" or the "Company") announces that, further to its news releases of November 4, 2021 and November 17, 2021, and subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), it has closed the final tranche of its non-brokered private placement (the "FT Private Placement") of flow-through common shares (the "FT Shares") by issuing 296,000 FT Shares at a price of $0.72 per FT Share raising gross proceeds of $193,680.
mining.com

White Gold stock surges as Agnico ups stake in private placement

White Gold (TSXV: WGO) has arranged a non-brokered private placement of flow-through and “normal” common shares to raise gross proceeds of C$9 million ($7m). The flow-through shares will be issued in two tranches at different prices: C$0.98 per share under the first tranche and C$0.80 per share under the second. The common shares will be priced at C$0.70 each.
StreetInsider.com

XPhyto Therapeutics Closes Private Placements for Gross Proceeds of $7,000,0000

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 26, 2021 / XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. ("XPhyto" or the "Company") (CSE:XPHY)(OTCQB: XPHYF)(FSE:4XT) is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated November 3, 2021, it has now closed its $1.00 common share non-brokered private placement (the "Equity Offering"), as well as its previously announced non-brokered convertible debenture unit offering (the "Debenture Offering").
martechseries.com

Coveo Solutions Inc. Closes $215 Million Initial Public Offering and Concurrent Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. Coveo Solutions Inc. today announced the successful closing of its initial public offering of 14,340,000 subordinate voting shares of the Company (the "Offering") at a price of C$15.00 per subordinate voting share (the "Offering Price"), for gross proceeds of C$215,100,000.
The Press

Regulus Therapeutics Announces Private Placement of Equity

LA JOLLA, Calif., Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: RGLS), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines targeting microRNAs (the "Company" or "Regulus"), today announced that it has entered into a definitive securities purchase agreement in connection with a private placement to certain institutional investors and other accredited investors. The financing was led by the Federated Hermes Kaufmann Funds and New Enterprise Associates (NEA), with participation from other new and existing investors. Upon the closing of the financing, which is anticipated to occur on or about November 30, 2021, the Company expects to receive gross proceeds of approximately $34.6 million. The closing of the financing is subject to customary closing conditions.
StreetInsider.com

Newfoundland Discovery Closes First Tranche of its $1.5 Million Financing

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2021) - Newfoundland Discovery Corp. (CSE: NEWD) (OTC Pink: NEWDF) (FSE: M4K) ("Newfoundland Discovery" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the first $778,000 tranche of its previously announced $1.5 million non-brokered private placement, which includes a $500,000 lead order from Mr. Eric Sprott.
StreetInsider.com

Stratera, Inc. (STRR) Announces 650K Share Private Placement

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: STRR; STRRP) ("Star Equity" or the "Company"), a diversified holding company, announced today the Company's intent to undertake a private placement of 650,000 shares of the Company's common stock to Jeffrey E. Eberwein, Executive Chairman of the Company.
StreetInsider.com

Results of EssilorLuxottica’s mandatory public offer for GrandVision shares

Results of EssilorLuxottica's mandatory public offer for GrandVision shares. • Acceptance Period ended 3 December 2021 (at 17:40 hours CET) • 13.06% of the Shares have been tendered under the Offer during the Acceptance Period. • Including...
StreetInsider.com

8i Acquisition 2 Corp. (LAXXU) Prices 7.5M Unit IPO at $10/unit

8i Acquisition 2 Corp. (NASDAQ: LAXXU), a newly organized blank check company incorporated as a British Virgin Islands business company and led by Chief Executive Officer, Meng Dong (James) Tan, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 7,500,000 units at an offering price of $10.00 per unit, with each unit consisting of one ordinary share, one redeemable warrant, and one right to receive one-tenth (1/10) of an ordinary share. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase purchase one-half (1/2) of one ordinary share, and each ten rights entitle the holder thereof to receive one ordinary share. The exercise price of the warrants is $11.50 per full share. The units are expected to trade on the Nasdaq Global Market, ("Nasdaq") under the ticker symbol "LAXXU" beginning on November 22, 2021. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the ordinary shares, warrants and rights will be traded on Nasdaq under the symbols "LAX," "LAXXW," and "LAXXR," respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. The offering is expected to close on November 24, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
StreetInsider.com

Beard Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (BRDU) Prices 20M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Beard Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: BRDU) announced today the pricing of its initial public offering ("IPO") of 20,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") and trade under the ticker symbol "BRD U" beginning on November 24, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of the Company's Class A common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one share of the Company's Class A common stock at an exercise price of $11.50 per share, subject to adjustment. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on the NYSE under the symbols "BRD" and "BRD WS," respectively.
StreetInsider.com

LexinFintech (LX) Announces Planned $10M Share Purchase by Insiders

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX), a leading online consumption and finance platform in China, today announced that members of its senior management have informed the Company that they planned to use their personal funds to purchase the Company's American depository shares (the "ADSs"), and some purchases had been made in the past few days. Led by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jay Wenjie Xiao, President Jared Yi Wu, Chief Financial Officer Sunny Rui Sun, Chief Financing Cooperation Officer Kris Qian Qiao, Chief Human Resource Officer Shirley Yunwen Yang and Chief Marketing Officer Jason Ming Zhao, the members intend to continue the purchase to up to US$10 million worth of the ADSs within the next six months, pursuant and subject to applicable laws and the Company's securities trading policy.
