Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPPI), a biopharmaceutical company focused on novel and targeted oncology therapies, announced today that Tom Riga, currently Chief Commercial and Chief Operating Officer, will be the next President and CEO effective December 31, 2021. Mr. Riga will also join the company's Board of Directors upon assuming his new role. Spectrum and Joseph Turgeon, President and CEO, have agreed that Mr. Turgeon will retire from Spectrum on December 31, 2021, after nine years with the company. Accordingly, he will also be stepping down from Spectrum's Board of Directors.

