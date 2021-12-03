ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Smartsheet (SMAR) Tops Q3 EPS by 7c

StreetInsider.com
 3 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
pulse2.com

Snowflake Stock (SNOW): $344 Price Target From Morgan Stanley

The shares of Snowflake Inc (NYSE: SNOW) have received a $344 price target from Morgan Stanley. These are the details. The shares of Snowflake Inc (NYSE: SNOW) have received a $344 price target from Morgan Stanley. And Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss increased the price target from $295 while maintaining an “Equal-Weight” rating on the company shares.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Analysts Bump Up Marvell Technology Price Targets Post Q3 Beat

KeyBanc analyst John Vinh maintained an Overweight rating and raised the PT from $80 to $95, suggesting a 33.7% upside to Thursday's closing price of $71.03. Oppenheimer analyst Rick Schafer raised the PT to $110 from $100 (54.9% upside) and kept an Outperform. The company last night reported a "marvelous"...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Earnings Scheduled For December 3, 2021

• Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.21 per share on revenue of $6.59 billion. • Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $360.63 million. • Dole (NYSE:DOLE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Dole plc (DOLE) Tops Q3 EPS by 3c; Offers Guidance

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Dole plc (NYSE: DOLE) reported Q3 EPS of $0.63, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.60. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.3 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wall Street#Streetinsider Premium#Smar
StreetInsider.com

Big Lots (BIG) Tops Q3 EPS by 2c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Big Lots (NYSE: BIG) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.14), $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.16). Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.34 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. GUIDANCE:. Big Lots sees...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) Reports Q3 EPS of RMB 0.33

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) reported Q3 EPS of RMB0.33. Revenue for the quarter came in at RMB1.68 billion. For earnings history and earnings-related data on RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) click here.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Analysts Continue To See Visible Upside In Smartsheet Following Q3 Beat

BMO Capital analyst Keith Bachman lowered the price target to $88 from $90 (27% upside) but kept an Outperform. The reduced price target reflects macro interest rate risk and a pullback in software valuations, but the company's billings guide of 37%-40% was "very strong" and materially above consensus estimates. Bachman...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Recap: Big Lots Q3 Earnings

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, December 3, 2021 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Big Lots beat estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.14 versus an estimate of $-0.16, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $42,000,000.00 from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

BMO Financial Group (BMO) Reports Q4 EPS of CAD $3.33

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. BMO Financial Group (NYSE: BMO) reported Q4 EPS of CAD $3.33. Revenue for the quarter came in at Cdn$6.57 billion. For earnings history and earnings-related data on BMO Financial Group (BMO) click...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Cooper Companies Reports Mixed Q4 Results

Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE: COO) reported that Q4 sales increased 11% Y/Y to $759.1 million, beating the consensus of $747.85 million. Q4 adjusted EPS of $3.28 increased 4% Y/Y, missing the consensus of $3.37. Adjusted gross margin compressed to 67% from 68% a year ago, driven primarily by currency. Adjusted...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

AGM Group Holdings (AGMH) Reports Q3 EPS of $0.01

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. AGM Group Holdings (NASDAQ: AGMH) reported Q3 EPS of $0.01. Revenue for the quarter came in at $5.34 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on AGM Group Holdings...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Hibbett Sports (HIBB) Tops Q3 EPS by 15c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ: HIBB) reported Q3 EPS of $1.68, $0.15 better than the analyst estimate of $1.53. Revenue for the quarter came in at $381.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $359.95 million.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Recap: Hibbett Q3 Earnings

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, December 3, 2021 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Hibbett beat estimated earnings by 7.01%, reporting an EPS of $1.68 versus an estimate of $1.57, which did not surprise analysts. Revenue was up $50,336,000.00 from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

LightInTheBox Holding (LITB) Reports Q3 EPS of $(0.05)

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. LightInTheBox Holding (NYSE: LITB) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.05). Revenue for the quarter came in at $98.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $78.49 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on LightInTheBox Holding (LITB) click here.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy