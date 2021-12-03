Smartsheet (SMAR) Tops Q3 EPS by 7c

The shares of Snowflake Inc (NYSE: SNOW) have received a $344 price target from Morgan Stanley. These are the details. The shares of Snowflake Inc (NYSE: SNOW) have received a $344 price target from Morgan Stanley. And Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss increased the price target from $295 while maintaining an “Equal-Weight” rating on the company shares.
KeyBanc analyst John Vinh maintained an Overweight rating and raised the PT from $80 to $95, suggesting a 33.7% upside to Thursday's closing price of $71.03. Oppenheimer analyst Rick Schafer raised the PT to $110 from $100 (54.9% upside) and kept an Outperform. The company last night reported a "marvelous"...
• Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.21 per share on revenue of $6.59 billion. • Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $360.63 million. • Dole (NYSE:DOLE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per...
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Dole plc (NYSE: DOLE) reported Q3 EPS of $0.63, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.60. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.3 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion.
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Big Lots (NYSE: BIG) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.14), $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.16). Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.34 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. GUIDANCE:. Big Lots sees...
DocuSign Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU) shares are diving Friday morning after the company reported fiscal third-quarter 2022 earnings and issued weak guidance. Despite being about 50% off of its 52-week highs, the valuation is still stretched, according to Hightower Advisors' Stephanie Link. "This one's a hard one to own here at...
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) reported Q3 EPS of RMB0.33. Revenue for the quarter came in at RMB1.68 billion. For earnings history and earnings-related data on RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) click here.
BMO Capital analyst Keith Bachman lowered the price target to $88 from $90 (27% upside) but kept an Outperform. The reduced price target reflects macro interest rate risk and a pullback in software valuations, but the company's billings guide of 37%-40% was "very strong" and materially above consensus estimates. Bachman...
Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, December 3, 2021 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Big Lots beat estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.14 versus an estimate of $-0.16, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $42,000,000.00 from...
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. BMO Financial Group (NYSE: BMO) reported Q4 EPS of CAD $3.33. Revenue for the quarter came in at Cdn$6.57 billion. For earnings history and earnings-related data on BMO Financial Group (BMO) click...
Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE: COO) reported that Q4 sales increased 11% Y/Y to $759.1 million, beating the consensus of $747.85 million. Q4 adjusted EPS of $3.28 increased 4% Y/Y, missing the consensus of $3.37. Adjusted gross margin compressed to 67% from 68% a year ago, driven primarily by currency. Adjusted...
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. AGM Group Holdings (NASDAQ: AGMH) reported Q3 EPS of $0.01. Revenue for the quarter came in at $5.34 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on AGM Group Holdings...
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ: HIBB) reported Q3 EPS of $1.68, $0.15 better than the analyst estimate of $1.53. Revenue for the quarter came in at $381.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $359.95 million.
Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, December 3, 2021 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Hibbett beat estimated earnings by 7.01%, reporting an EPS of $1.68 versus an estimate of $1.57, which did not surprise analysts. Revenue was up $50,336,000.00 from...
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. LightInTheBox Holding (NYSE: LITB) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.05). Revenue for the quarter came in at $98.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $78.49 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on LightInTheBox Holding (LITB) click here.
Comments / 0