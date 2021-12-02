ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX) Selects Oral Peptide PN-235 into Phase 2 Clinical Development Program for Multiple Indications

 4 days ago

Protagonist Therapeutics (Nasdaq: PTGX) today announced the selection of PN-235 (JNJ-77242113) as the final candidate for all clinical studies in multiple indications based on intervention of the Interleukin-23 (IL-23) pathway, under the Company's collaboration with Janssen Biotech, Inc....

Protagonist Therapeutics Announces the Selection of Oral Peptide PN-235 into Phase 2 Clinical Development Program for Multiple Indications

NEWARK, Calif., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Protagonist Therapeutics (Nasdaq: PTGX) ("Protagonist" or "the Company") today announced the selection of PN-235 (JNJ-77242113) as the final candidate for all clinical studies in multiple indications based on intervention of the Interleukin-23 (IL-23) pathway, under the Company's collaboration with Janssen Biotech, Inc. (Janssen). In addition to the previously announced Phase 2 clinical study of PN-235 in psoriasis, new Phase 2 clinical studies of PN-235 in inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD) are expected to commence in late 2022. Further development of PN-232 (JNJ-7510586) will be discontinued in favor of PN-235 based on its superior potency, and overall pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic profile.
Protagonist chooses candidate to advance into phase 2 in collaboration with Janssen

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) has selected PN-235 (JNJ-77242113) as the final candidate to advance into phase 2 under collaboration with Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) division Janssen Biotech. The oral interleukin-23 (IL-23) antagonist will be investigated in phase 2 studies for psoriasis and irritable bowel disease next year. Development of PN-232, another...
Visus Therapeutics reveals topline clinical data from Phase 2 VIVID study

The VIVID study focuses on three novel topical ophthalmic formulations under investigation for the treatment of presbyopia. Visus Therapeutics Inc. is reporting positive topline results from VIVID, the company’s Phase 2 study of three novel topical ophthalmic formulations under investigation for the treatment of presbyopia. According to the company, all...
180 Life Sciences (ATNF) Co-Founder Prof. Jagdeep Nanchahal Presents Keynote Address at 2021 International Dupuytren Symposium, Including Top Line Data From the Phase 2b Clinical Trial

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: ATNF) ("180 Life Sciences" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel drugs that fulfill unmet needs in inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and pain, today announced that Professor Jagdeep Nanchahal from the University of Oxford, a co-founder of 180 Life Sciences, presented a keynote address entitled 'Re-purposing anti-TNF for Dupuytren's Disease' at the 2021 International Dupuytren Symposium on Wednesday, December 1, 2021.
Rallybio Corporation (RLYB) Reports Positive Data in Its Clinical Program for the Prevention of Fetal and Neonatal Alloimmune Thrombocytopenia

Rallybio Corporation (Nasdaq: RLYB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of life-transforming therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases, today announced data from its ongoing Phase 1/2 study of RLYB211 showing significant benefit over placebo. RLYB211, a plasma-derived polyclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody, is being evaluated for the prevention of Fetal and Neonatal Alloimmune Thrombocytopenia (FNAIT), a potentially life-threatening rare disease that can cause uncontrolled bleeding in fetuses and newborns. There is currently no approved therapy for the prevention or treatment of FNAIT.
Palatin Technologies (PTN) Annonces Notice of Allowance Issued for Method of Treating Cytokine Storm Using Melanocortin-Specific Peptide

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: PTN), a specialized biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin peptide receptor system, today announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has issued a Notice of Allowance for application No.: 16/927,347. The allowed claims relate to the use of melanocortin peptides to decrease pro-inflammatory cytokine production and expression associated with cytokine storm, a dysregulation of the immune system characterized by undesired cytokine expression.
Alzamend Neuro (ALZN) to Report Topline Data for Phase 1 First-in-Human Clinical Trial for AL001 in Mid-Late December

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALZN), an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders, today announced that it has received confirmation that topline data for its Phase 1 clinical trial for AL001 for dementia related to Alzheimer's will be delivered mid- to late-December 2021. The Phase 1 first-in-human study is for the purpose of determining potential clinically safe and appropriate dosing for AL001 in a planned Phase 2 multiple ascending dose study. AL001 is a lithium-delivering ionic cocrystal under development as an oral treatment for patients with dementia related to mild, moderate, and severe cognitive impairment associated with Alzheimer's.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI) Announces Presentation of New Analyses from Phase 3 Trial of NurOwn in ALS at 4th Annual ALS ONE Research Symposium

BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI), a leading developer of cellular therapies for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced the presentation of new analyses from the Phase 3 trial of NurOwn at the 4th Annual ALS ONE Research Symposium. The presentation, which will be delivered Tomorrow by Dr. Jonathan Katz, a co-principal investigator on the trial and Chair of the Neurology Department and Director of the Forbes Norris ALS Clinic at the California Pacific Medical Center, showed that although the Phase 3 trial did not reach statistical significance on the primary and secondary endpoints, pre-specified and post hoc analyses leveraging different methods of exploring the heterogeneity of baseline disease in the trial, revealed the potential for a meaningful treatment effect across endpoints when focusing on a subset of participants with less severe disease at baseline.
Kura Oncology (KURA) Announces Clinical Hold on Phase 1b Study of KO-539

Kura Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: KURA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has placed the KOMET-001 Phase 1b study of KO-539 in patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) on a partial clinical hold. The partial clinical hold was initiated following the Company's recent report to the FDA of a Grade 5 serious adverse event (patient death) potentially associated with differentiation syndrome, a known adverse event related to differentiating agents in the treatment of AML.
Selecta Biosciences (SELB) Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial of SEL-302 for the Treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia Placed on Clinical Hold

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB), a biotechnology company leveraging its clinically validated ImmTOR™ platform to develop tolerogenic therapies that selectively mitigate unwanted immune responses, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has placed a clinical hold on its Phase 1/2 clinical trial of SEL-302 (which consists of MMA-101 plus ImmTOR) for the treatment of patients with methylmalonic acidemia (MMA).
Aptevo Therapeutics Reports First Complete Remission, Providing Clinical Update for Its Phase 1b Multi Center, Multi Cohort Expansion Trial in the Treatment of Acute Myeloid Leukemia

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2021 / Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. ("Aptevo" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: APVO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary ADAPTIR" and ADAPTIR-FLEX" platform technologies, today announced a clinical update for the Company's Phase 1b Expansion trial evaluating APVO436 in the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). Preliminary data observed to date includes one complete remission.
Adagene Inc. (ADAG) Announces Poster Presentations of Clinical Data for Two Novel Antibody Programs at ESMO Immuno-Oncology Congress 2021

Adagene Inc. ("Adagene") (Nasdaq: ADAG), a platform-driven, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to transforming the discovery and development of novel antibody-based immunotherapies, today announced two poster presentations featuring clinical data for its anti-CD137 agonist, ADG106, and anti-CTLA-4 monoclonal antibody, ADG116, at the European Society for Medical Oncology Immuno-Oncology Congress (ESMO-IO) 2021.
Harmony’s (HRMY) Phase 3 for pitolisant in IH is Positive Development, Opens Door for Label Expansion - Analyst

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: HRMY) has recently announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted an
UPDATE: Goldman Sachs Downgrades TG Therapeutics (TGTX) to Sell

Goldman Sachs analyst Graig Suvannavejh downgraded TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TGTX) from Neutral to Sell with a price target of $26.00 (from $33.00). The analyst comments "We downgrade TGTX to Sell from Neutral and reduce our 12-month price target to $26 (18% downside vs.37% average upside for our coverage universe) as we revisit the company's pending launches in CLL/MS. TGTX is a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of assets addressing various B cell malignancies - including an approved product for non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL), and a late-stage development candidate for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis (MS) among others. The company's portfolio is primarily comprised of candidates that employ well-established mechanisms and have similar properties to approved therapies. This strategy reduces clinical risk, and the company has delivered on multiple positive Phase 3 studies over the past several years. However, we believe that the commercial opportunities for TGTX's assets are limited by incumbent products in the indications the company is pursuing, thereby setting the stage for challenging launches in the near term. Within this context, our revenue estimates are 35% below consensus estimates for 2022-2024 revenue and 25% below the company's 2025 revenue target of $1B."
