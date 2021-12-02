Community art projects receive £1.8m boost

Whether it’s the rumble of a timpani; the shimmering, bell-like swing of a ride cymbal; or the funky clave of a conga drum, percussion is at the heart of much modern music. Drums have been around longer than any instrument other than the voice, and their range of effects and variety of contexts are virtually limitless. At The Rhythmic Arts Project (TRAP), this universality of appeal works in the service of a fundamental educational goal — the mainstreaming of students with cognitive, emotional, and physical disabilities. Drummer and educator Eddie Tuduri, the CEO and founder of the nonprofit TRAP, has created a curriculum targeting children with special needs but that is open to all. The TRAP approach uses drumming as the basis for teaching and enhancing skills in focus, memory, sequencing, socialization, motor control, spatial awareness, and communication. Through two decades of curriculum development, Tuduri and his collaborators have created something that has broad cross-cultural appeal and has been used successfully around the world.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO