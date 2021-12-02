Community art projects receive £1.8m boost

The Arts Commission is pleased to announce they have been selected to receive an American Rescue Plan grant from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) to help the arts and cultural sector recover from the pandemic. The Arts Commission is receiving $500,000 to save jobs and to fund operations in arts and cultural sectors which have been the first to close and last to open as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Arts Commission will distribute grants throughout the fifteen counties in Northwest Ohio including: Lucas, Defiance, Paulding, Van Wert, Erie, Huron, Ottawa, Sandusky, Seneca, Hancock, Wood, Fulton, Putnam, Allen, and Williams. In total, the NEA will award grants totaling $20,200,000 to 62 local arts agencies nationwide for subgranting.
