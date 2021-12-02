ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Community art projects receive £1.8m boost

By Long Reads
BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCommunities living in Sedgemoor are set to benefit from £1.8m of new Arts Council funding. It is one of the areas the Arts Council has identified as having especially low involvement in arts and culture. The money will go to Seed, a project set up by the Arts Council...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

Cultural Foundation of Harrison County, West Virginia, accepting applications for 2022 Community Arts Project grants

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Cultural Foundation of Harrison County is accepting applications for its Community Arts Project Grants for 2022. The year 2021 has continued to be unprecedented in terms of how it has impacted our local arts and culture organizations. If an organization was awarded a grant last year and was unable to complete its project, it is encouraged to still apply for a Community Arts Project Grant for 2022.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
Creston News Advertiser

Creston Arts Center receives grant

South Central Iowa Community Foundation member Judy Hopkins provides a $2,500 grant Tuesday to Creston Arts Center capital campaign coordinator Jesse Bolinger Tuesday. The foundation also recently awarded $2,500 to each of the fire departments in Union County and Sleep in Heavenly Peace, an organization that provides beds for children in need. From left are foundation members Erik Niggemeyer, Sarah Long, Rhonda Long and foundation CEO Diane Ross.
CRESTON, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arts Festival#The Arts Council#Somerset Film#Cannington#The New Forest#Bbc West#Instagram
Andover Townsman

Projects receive preservation awards

Members of the Andover Preservation Commission, Ballardvale Historic District Commission and The Andover Center for History and Culture annually recognize people and organizations across town for preservation work. This year the committee awarded 10 preservation projects awards, including five awards geared to preservation in the Shawsheen Village Historic District in...
ANDOVER, MA
Deerfield Valley News

Art project decorates neighborhood

WILMINGTON - The first scene of the Beaver Street Art Project went up on Saturday, November 20. It represents about one-fourth of the final work. The work was chosen by community vote and then modified based on community input from February 2020. The project by Wilmington Works is funded by the Vermont Arts Council Animating Infrastructure program, the inaugural Better Places program, and community support, including the Rotary Club of the Deerfield Valley.
WILMINGTON, VT
phillyfunguide.com

Asian Arts Initiative Community Fair

Celebrate the end of our youth education season with a day of arts, crafts, recreational activities, and delicious refreshments for the entire family to enjoy!. Check items off your holiday shopping list with unique gifts made by our very own Youth Arts Workshop (YAW) students. Attend a workshop, enjoy a tasty treat, and browse specialty goods by local movers and makers including:
SOCIETY
montecitojournal.net

The Community Arts Workshop is Ready to Hang

Whether it’s for a holiday gift or just something for yourself, the upcoming show, Ready to Hang, will have what you are looking for. This one-day pop-up art show will be held at the Community Arts Workshop (631 Garden St.) on Saturday, November 20, from 4-7 pm. The event is organized by Santa Barbara-based artist Michael Long and is open to all local artists, which will bring in everything from plein air paintings and abstracts to more sculptural pieces. The first Ready to Hang show was held in 2019 and was wildly successful with this year’s event looking to be even better.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
themtnear.com

Local adaptive art teacher receives award

Adapting art for special students Above, left; In this lesson students with visual impairments and special needs learn about landscape, and create art with sensory tools. Above, right; Adaptive art materials are created to adapt to students with limited mobility. Bottom, right; Ms. Jenni’s preferred portrait, created by one of her students. Jenni received the Peter J. Geisser Special Needs Art Educator of the Year award at the Colorado Art Education Association Conference. Bottom, left; Adaptive Art Teacher Jenni Halsted presents her many unique ways of reaching her students with significant support needs.
VISUAL ART
nny360.com

SLC Arts to receive $150,000 for subgranting to other arts organizations

POTSDAM — The St. Lawrence County Arts Council, or SLC Arts, will receive $150,000 from the National Endowment for the Arts to subgrant to other regional arts agencies. The funding, according to a press release from U.S. Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand’s office, is part of the American Rescue Plan Act and will be used to help local arts venues recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. ArtsWestchester, a local arts organization in White Plains, Westchester County, will also receive $150,000 for subgrants.
U.S. POLITICS
Hyperallergic

When “Art” Dies the Community Will Thrive

This writing responds to artist Marta Rodriguez Maleck’s exhibitions Morir es Vivir and Vivir es Morir mounted at the New Orleans Museum of Art and the New Orleans Public Library, respectively. As the Community Engagement Curator at the New Orleans Museum of Art, I worked with her in different capacities on both exhibitions and through her provocative prompt that is the foundation of both exhibitions — “What must die to thrive?” — I developed my own answer.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Santa Barbara Independent

The Rhythmic Arts Project at the Lobero

Whether it’s the rumble of a timpani; the shimmering, bell-like swing of a ride cymbal; or the funky clave of a conga drum, percussion is at the heart of much modern music. Drums have been around longer than any instrument other than the voice, and their range of effects and variety of contexts are virtually limitless. At The Rhythmic Arts Project (TRAP), this universality of appeal works in the service of a fundamental educational goal — the mainstreaming of students with cognitive, emotional, and physical disabilities. Drummer and educator Eddie Tuduri, the CEO and founder of the nonprofit TRAP, has created a curriculum targeting children with special needs but that is open to all. The TRAP approach uses drumming as the basis for teaching and enhancing skills in focus, memory, sequencing, socialization, motor control, spatial awareness, and communication. Through two decades of curriculum development, Tuduri and his collaborators have created something that has broad cross-cultural appeal and has been used successfully around the world.
THEATER & DANCE
tmcc.edu

Students Show Art in the Community

Chris Thigpen remembers his father telling him “he had beautiful hands”--hands, in other words, that were capable of creating meaningful art. As an immigrant from the Philippines, however, Thigpen didn’t pursue art as a profession at first. Yet, when studying medicine was less than satisfying, he returned to his lifelong passion. ”Even when I was in the military, I was doing art installations, group shows, and trying to further my education,” he said. A professional photographer, Thigpen will graduate with his Associate of Arts degree from TMCC this semester and hopes to pursue a BFA at UNR in the future.
RENO, NV
cultureowl.com

Five University Art Museums Acquire Artwork from the Collection of Souls Grown Deep

Souls Grown Deep Foundation and Community Partnership announced that the Blanton Museum of Art (The University of Texas at Austin), Hampton University Museum, Hood Museum of Art (Dartmouth College), Princeton University Art Museum, and RISD Museum have made acquisitions from its collection of artworks by Black artists from the Southern United States, including Mary Lee Bendolph, Sally Mae Pettway Mixon, Thornton Dial, Lonnie Holley, and Purvis Young.
MUSEUMS
toledo.com

The Arts Commission Receives Top Honor From The National Endowment For The Arts

The Arts Commission is pleased to announce they have been selected to receive an American Rescue Plan grant from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) to help the arts and cultural sector recover from the pandemic. The Arts Commission is receiving $500,000 to save jobs and to fund operations in arts and cultural sectors which have been the first to close and last to open as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Arts Commission will distribute grants throughout the fifteen counties in Northwest Ohio including: Lucas, Defiance, Paulding, Van Wert, Erie, Huron, Ottawa, Sandusky, Seneca, Hancock, Wood, Fulton, Putnam, Allen, and Williams. In total, the NEA will award grants totaling $20,200,000 to 62 local arts agencies nationwide for subgranting.
POLITICS
easternwv.edu

Eastern Instructor Receives National Recognition in Art Magazine

Donna Davy, an art instructor at Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College, recently earned national recognition from Artist’s Magazine. Davy, of Mathias, recently earned a Master of Arts (MA) degree, with a concentration in painting and drawing, from the Academy of Art University in San Francisco. One painting from her MA portfolio is now featured in a full-page display in the Artists Magazine’s November/December edition as the first-place winner in the Animal/Wildlife category of the magazine’s annual Student Art Competition, a nationally publicized contest.
MOOREFIELD, WV
TrendHunter.com

Scientific Public Art Projects

'A Cube's Entropic Progression' is a public art project that is meant to intrigue the public into becoming enthusiastic towards science. As the title suggests, the art project is inspired by the concept of 'entropy,' which is when something deteriorates into total disorder. The concept of entropy is demonstrated through three statues of a large white cube.
VISUAL ART
Derrick

ANNIVERSARY: Singer/50 years

James and Stephanie Singer of Oil City celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday, Nov. 20. James Singer and the former Stephanie Petrush were married Nov. 20, 1971, at the St. Lawrence Church of Albion.
OIL CITY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy